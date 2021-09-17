×
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Ashlyn RTW Spring 2022

Ashlynn Park’s spring collection solidified the designer as one-to-watch from New York Fashion Week.

Ashlyn RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Ashlyn

For spring, emerging designer Ashlynn Park desired to design a collection with the message of “Capturing the Now.” 

Her spring collection offered an evolution of new intriguing, architectural and thoughtful design elements (cinched waistlines, pleats and ruffles, oblong shapes) and luxe Japanese fabrications. As always, the designer emphasized efforts in reducing waste — her designs are made ethically in New York City and only available for pre-order while her fashions are often designed from full cuts of fabric, with selvage used as trims. Scraps, too, were repurposed into clever “dumpling” shaped bustles, which Park layered with skirts and dresses to add intriguing volume at the hip for spring).

The look: A continuation of sculptural fashions from day to eve.

Quote of note: “Ashlyn’s design ethos celebrates individuality and preservation; special attention is paid to waste,” collection notes read.

Key pieces: Sculptural, romantically voluminous and intricately draped gowns and blouses (as in a sexy, architectural red bonded crepe gown with tulle skirt; a conceptual “half body” number in yellow cotton jersey, or one shoulder textured cotton seersucker dress); a slinky black slip with zig-zag shaped sheer panel at the waist; sleek new suiting (a cropped bolero-style blazer atop slim trousers).

Ashlyn RTW Spring 2022
Ashlyn RTW Spring 2022
Ashlyn RTW Spring 2022
Ashlyn RTW Spring 2022
Ashlyn RTW Spring 2022
Ashlyn RTW Spring 2022
Ashlyn RTW Spring 2022
The takeaway: Park’s spring collection solidified the designer as one-to-watch from New York Fashion Week.

Ashlyn RTW Spring 2022

