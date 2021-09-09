Badgley Mischka RTW Spring 2022

Choosing to film the collection against the white-walled and sun-drenched backdrop of New York’s Spring Studios felt like a great way to ground light and colorful collection. The duo considered going ahead with in-person but decided to wait a bit longer and see how things play out.

The look: Colorful event dressing meant for the new normal and the customer who is filling up her calendar.

Quote of note: “‘Now Voyager’ with Bette Davis where she is reinventing herself,” Mark Badgley said of this season’s inspiration, explaining old Hollywood is always a key part of their starting point “and I think our customer is reinventing herself after this pandemic.”

Key pieces: Sleeveless ruffle topped column gowns, brightly colored animal print, a red pleated short-sleeved babydoll dress.

The takeaway: “She is always starved for color,” James Mischka said of the brand’s customer. And this effort gave her exactly what she wants — colorful statement dresses and suiting imbued with their trademark joy and sophistication.