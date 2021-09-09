×
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 9, 2021

Fashion

Carolina Herrera and Wes Gordon’s 40 Years of Divine Decadence

Business

Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini on Growing, Repositioning Couture House

Fashion

Carolina Herrera President Emilie Rubinfeld on Building Brand Staying Power

Badgley Mischka RTW Spring 2022

Spring's offering includes colorful event dressing meant for the new normal and a customer who is filling up her calendar.

Badgley Mischka RTW Fall 2021

Choosing to film the collection against the white-walled and sun-drenched backdrop of New York’s Spring Studios felt like a great way to ground light and colorful collection. The duo considered going ahead with in-person but decided to wait a bit longer and see how things play out.

The look: Colorful event dressing meant for the new normal and the customer who is filling up her calendar.

Quote of note: “‘Now Voyager’ with Bette Davis where she is reinventing herself,” Mark Badgley said of this season’s inspiration, explaining old Hollywood is always a key part of their starting point “and I think our customer is reinventing herself after this pandemic.”

Badgley Mischka RTW Spring 2022
Badgley Mischka RTW Spring 2022
Badgley Mischka RTW Spring 2022
Key pieces: Sleeveless ruffle topped column gowns, brightly colored animal print, a red pleated short-sleeved babydoll dress.

The takeaway: “She is always starved for color,” James Mischka said of the brand’s customer. And this effort gave her exactly what she wants — colorful statement dresses and suiting imbued with their trademark joy and sophistication.

Badgley Mischka RTW Spring 2022
Badgley Mischka RTW Spring 2022
Badgley Mischka RTW Spring 2022
Badgley Mischka RTW Spring 2022
Badgley Mischka RTW Spring 2022
Badgley Mischka RTW Spring 2022
Badgley Mischka RTW Spring 2022
Badgley Mischka RTW Spring 2022

