×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday’s Digital Daily: September 11, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Thom Browne Has a Big Reveal for Spring 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: These Artsy Vuitton Bags Are Conversation Starters

Business

Donna Cristina and Barbara Dente Die Together in Miami

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Set at Serendipity3, Batsheva Hay delivered signature naive femininity with a bit of unexpected, exciting sass.

View Gallery 33 Photos
View Gallery 33 Photos
Batsheva RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Batsheva

“It became this weird punky dream event,” Batsheva Hay said of her spring collection, which felt right at home inside New York’s famed Serendipity3, where its signature frozen hot chocolates were being served to showgoers leading up to showtime. Since the brand’s inception, the designer’s fashions have gathered a cult-like following; for spring, she delivered signature naive femininity with a bit of unexpected, exciting sass.

“I wear [Batsheva] all the time so it felt like walking around a weird ice cream shop and it was fun, we had a great time. My kid walked, too,” actress and friend of the designer Busy Philipps said of her and Birdie Philipps’ runway modeling debut.

Collection Gallery 33 Photos
Batsheva RTW Spring 2022
Batsheva RTW Spring 2022
Batsheva RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

“I really felt at home because I wore a wig, and I’m amongst the most idyllic scenery,” Chloe Fineman of “SNL” said of the show’s high, ‘60s-style beehives (her castmates Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner also walked the show). “I’ve been a huge Batsheva fan forever. I got my first dress of hers years ago, I have acquired my little collection over the years. I’m a big fangirl of hers, so it was an honor.” 

The look: Sweet whimsy, with just a touch of edgy, punk angst.

Quote of note: “Once I picked the venue, I started getting very excited about the memories I have of this venue because I grew up in New York. I had a birthday party here when I was a kid, it was very much a part of my life. My husband also grew up in New York and had a birthday party here. It’s one of these spots that I was like, ‘Did it make it through the pandemic? If it’s still around, can we use it?’ In my clothes is always this childish, naive playfulness — sweet — so putting together memories of childhood, playing dress up in childhood. What would the eight-year-old me, sitting here at a birthday party, what would I want to wear?”

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022 33 Photos
Batsheva RTW Spring 2022
Batsheva RTW Spring 2022
Batsheva RTW Spring 2022
Batsheva RTW Spring 2022
Batsheva RTW Spring 2022
Batsheva RTW Spring 2022
Batsheva RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Key pieces: Batsheva’s signature, nostalgic house dresses and separates were amped up through velvet fabrications (a sheer black rendition with burnout polka dots or an acid green, caped number), a juxtaposition of sweet pastels against shocking brights (a fluorescent pink mini topped with a gilded quilted vest; the three liquid gold, silver and black gowns that closed the show), and hand-dyed tie-dyed tights, stretched over the toe for a bootie effect. Also, quilted vests and crocheted knits (a stellar black-and-white cardigan or a single jumper).

The takeaway: Batsheva’s collection offered her take on modern femininity in fun, fresh ways.

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Batsheva RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad