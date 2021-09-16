×
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 16, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Europe Edges Closer to Banning Animal Testing

Men's

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B Round Led by Goat

Fashion

Chanel and Institut Français de la Mode Launch Academic Chair

Beaufille RTW Spring 2022

The tight Beaufille spring collection included modern, thoughtful wardrobe staples with a sustainable backbone.

Beaufille RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Beaufille

“We had a strict, ‘if we wouldn’t buy it, we wouldn’t make it rule,’” Chloé and Parris Gordon explained over the phone. The statement was referring to the debut denim styles within their spring Beaufille collection, but it also resonated throughout their modern and concise assortment. 

“Aside from the denim, one thing all of our fabrics have in common this season is the commitment to environmental sustainability, which, each fabric in the collection — eight out of those 10 all incorporate 100 percent cotton or 80-plus percent cotton. They’re all certified by the Better Cotton Initiative…for us, it’s important to only use fabrics that do have the ability to be traced, so we can be transparent with our customers from cultivation to the final product,” Chloé Gordon explained.

The idea of creating a timeless wardrobe with high-quality garments also stemmed from the duo’s time spent going through their late grandmother’s wardrobe.

“She came from a generation where fast fashion didn’t exist and the mentality was ‘fewer, higher-quality pieces,’ and as a result, Parris, myself and my mom were able to acquire her pieces, wear them ourselves and experience this beautiful product being passed down and lived in. That was really inspiring, we hoped that our pieces made this season will have that lasting power,” said Chloé Gordon.

The look: A wardrobe incorporating the brand’s DNA of subtlety, romance and sophistication.

Quote of note: “It’s a new fabrication for Beaufille and something we felt spoke to our starting points and what we wanted to accomplish with hiis collection, which was to put forward a summer uniform with timeless pieces and high quality fabrics, but also have a sustainable footprint,” Chloé Gordon remarked over the phone. 

Key pieces: The introduction of classic jean styles (straight-legged and wide-legged, with subtle curved pocket details), as well as a great miniskirt; a durable, luxe trenchcoat with sharp, structured shoulders; soft romantic dresses with pleating and gathering details (also, an architectural white blouse); easy suiting separates; abstract animal-meets-leopard hand-drawn printed separates (painted by their mother); a new mini-briefcase-style leather handbag.

The takeaway: The tight collection included wardrobe staples with the right amount of sartorial intrigue (prints, silhouettes) and timeless appeal.

