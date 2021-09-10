Bevza RTW Spring 2022

Known for its minimalistic chic style and white dress must-have concept, Ukrainian brand Bevza employs strict yet feminine cuts and clean lines with opulent designs.

For spring, designer Svitlana Bevza homed in on the general invasion of copies in the fashion industry and decided to do a replication — to simply “copy myself,” she said backstage. The lineup consisted of Bevza archive pieces from previous seasons and bestsellers. The result was an array of blouses and dresses that remained true to the Bevza core elegance and minimalism combined with references of the ocean and the future (hence some of the literal nods as sailor hats, collars and oversized seashell bags).

Sustainability played a large role, with the use of recycled plastic bottle yarns, organic cottons, bamboo and nettles.

The look: Minimalism meets the sea with oversize silhouettes, a monochrome palette and sensual touches.

Quote of note: “Copying greatly influences the overproduction in the fashion industry. This is a big ecological problem I’d like to emphasize. It is important as the ethical side of the issue. We’re all in the same boat and should understand it clearly.”

Key pieces: A seashell shaped bra top; textured tops with boxy necklines (some meant to resemble plastic shopping bags handles); square patchwork dresses made from scraps of fabrics in Bevza’s design studio; long-fitted dresses with decorative chain straps, and sculptural knitted dresses with cutouts.

The takeaway: Bevza’s collection touched on the current reality we’re facing within our ecosystem, emphasizing that “we are all in the same boat” and as such we are collectively responsible.