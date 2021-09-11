Christian Cowan RTW Spring 2022

Christian Cowan’s collections and fashion week experiences continually bring forth a happy, high-energy feel that’s truly one-of-a-kind. His fashions exude the same unapologetic, fabulous vibe and spring was no exception.

Prior to his runway show backstage, Cowan encouraged his models to ham it up. Each dynamically emerged in a slew of sparkling, sexy, chainmail, feathered, sheer, voluminous, bold and festive fashions while blowing kisses, twirling around, interacting with the audience, and truly feeling themselves.

The look: A party of club kids flaunting their individual styles with ample glam, sexiness and a fierce attitude.

Quote of note: “It’s a bunch of different women going to the same party,” Cowan explained backstage. “It’s club kid meets the Saks customer; it is extra, it is loud, it is celebrating being out and about — vaccines, having a good time!”

Key pieces: Rhinestone-covered miniskirts and cocktail shakers galore; revealing, slinky dresses; a number of voluminous options (either through silhouette or poufed, feathered accents).

The takeaway: The show opened with Cowan’s take on an LBD, which was covered in sequins with star cutouts at the chest and topped with a bombastic feathered hat, and closed with Winnie Harlow in a club-kid, bride-style, embellished white ensemble with signature feathered plumes. While everything in between included a wide variety of ideas, they all channeled into one party-minded message.