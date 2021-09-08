×
Christian Siriano Spring RTW 2022

Christian Siriano went all in with celebratory looks for spring 2022, with Lil' Kim front row and a new design gig announced via the runway.

Christian Siriano RTW Spring 2022 Rodin Banica/WWD

“He’s obviously one of the best, he’s everything,” said Lil’ Kim, wearing a red ruffle puff ball of a minidress to the Christian Siriano show Tuesday night, which almost felt like the before times thanks to a seamless proof of vaccine system at the door and some serious front row wattage.

As the first New York designer to step up to make masks during the early days of the pandemic, Siriano is one of the good guys, who always draws a crowd of well-wishers, this season including Katie Holmes, Busy Philipps, Kristin Chenoweth, Alicia Silverstone and Aquaria.

Christian Siriano RTW Spring 2022
Christian Siriano RTW Spring 2022
Christian Siriano RTW Spring 2022
“Things just seemed to fall into place,” he said backstage, explaining how he’s always wanted Lil’ Kim to attend one of his shows. He’s also always wanted to have Marina from Marina and the Diamonds at the mic, and that fell into place, too. Dripping in fringe, Marina Lambrini Diamandis belted out ballads that brought even more heart to Gotham Hall.

On the runway, Siriano went all-in with celebratory looks, from a white satin draped gown edged in eyelash fringe to a resort-ready black sheer lace tunic top and flared pants set, to an enormous neon green tulle ball skirt topped with a cheeky black marabou string bikini, all inspired by photos of his Italian grandma on holiday in Positano in the ’60s and ’70s.

Christian Siriano RTW Spring 2022
Christian Siriano RTW Spring 2022
Christian Siriano RTW Spring 2022
Christian Siriano RTW Spring 2022
Christian Siriano RTW Spring 2022
Christian Siriano RTW Spring 2022
Christian Siriano RTW Spring 2022
Unapologetic glamour and fashion fantasy are Siriano’s brand (and let’s hope there’s a place for it come next season). If that is a bit much for some, sunny asymmetrical suiting and slinky jersey dresses with triangle cutouts had a sleek soigné, were well executed and looked great on all sizes.

While reflecting on the legacy of American fashion, Siriano’s contributions to inclusion should not be overlooked.

“We had about eight to 10 curvy women, but opening and closing the show with [model] Precious Lee was important because I wanted people to see you can have the whole world. In the fittings, she said, ‘Give me fashion. I don’t want to cover my body.'” Lee’s voluptuousness in a beach-stripe vinyl corset top and ball skirt proved that the new bodycon is body confidence.

Siriano also revealed some big news via a runway finale of denim-clad models: He’s been named the new designer for Gloria Vanderbilt.

The heiress (great-great-granddaughter of Cornelius Vanderbilt, and the mother of CNN’s Anderson Cooper) launched her jeans empire in 1977, and was among the first to include plus sizes in her aspirational designer range.

“Gloria was all about size before others were doing it. I thought it was important to give an homage,” said Siriano, whose first collection for the brand debuting in early spring will include denim jackets and jeans, as well as separates.

So was he the one who is going to buy Vanderbilt’s Beekman Place apartment in New York that is on the market for a little more than $1 million?

“I wish!” he said. There’s still time.

