Cinq à Sept Spring RTW 2022

What better way to say New York is back than to show your collection 63 floors up on a mix of balconies at soon-to-be-hot spot restaurant SAGA? That is exactly what Jane Siskin did with her spring offering, paring her colorful and feminine clothes against the powerful backdrop of New York City.

The look: Easily joyful clothes with a happy, colorful palette that plays with various hues of a color — with a dash of grunge.

Quote of note: “It really is harmonious,“ she said of the color palette. “We wanted everything to be able to stand alone or be an accent to the other colors in the collection.”

Key pieces: A peachy embossed croc short and bra top; creamy colored leather shorts; a moody floral babydoll dresses with white peter pan collar; abstract animal prints on languid dresses; textual mixing, like mixed chiffon on a skirt with a knot top; lace overlay babydoll dress, and brightly colored sheer plaid separates.

The takeaway: Sisken mixed her two lines — Cinq à Sept and Tous Les Jours — into a colorful spring show with lots of sophisticated yet fun and girly options.