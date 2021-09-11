×
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 11, 2021

Business

Hermès Inaugurates Leather Goods Workshop in France

Business

Donna Cristina and Barbara Dente Die Together in Miami

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: These Artsy Vuitton Bags Are Conversation Starters

Eckhaus Latta RTW Spring 2022

Spring saw a playfully erotic freedom in garments put conversation with the body.

Eckhaus Latta RTW Spring 2022

“We don’t start from a traditional inspiration point,“ said Mike Eckhaus, with a laugh. “It’s really about where we are at the time and how we feel.” Well, considering where we all are, after over a year and half of a pandemic with life cautiously reopening, the bicoastal duo was feeling what many are: freedom. Eckhaus explained that they “wanted to feel sexy and confident and free again.”

There was an erotic playfulness to the clothes, with exposed breasts, open snaps racing up legs of a dress so high that a hint of a black thong was exposed, and torsos laid bare with sheer pieces across all genders. This is a new normal, and after a time looking inward, why not look to the most human of things: the body.

Eckhaus Latta RTW Spring 2022
Eckhaus Latta RTW Spring 2022
Eckhaus Latta RTW Spring 2022
Slinky knits, sleek dresses with cutouts, laser-cut black pants held together by a boatload of snaps, a green knit top cut so high as to graze the bottom of a model’s breast paired with matching drawstring wide-legged knit pant: There was a real conversation between garment and body happening here.

The color palette went from inky gray on separates, sunset orange on leather pants and bra tops — a big trend this week, so far— ending with a cleansing white and cream section, closing with an ankle-length white pant with a sheer lingerie-like cardigan, both coquettish and strong.

Eckhaus Latta RTW Spring 2022
Eckhaus Latta RTW Spring 2022
Eckhaus Latta RTW Spring 2022
Eckhaus Latta RTW Spring 2022
Eckhaus Latta RTW Spring 2022
Eckhaus Latta RTW Spring 2022
Eckhaus Latta RTW Spring 2022
And then the  shoes, yes the shoes! White simple ballet slip-ons, black tough ankle boots and brightly colored rope sandals, after working on a few collaborations they are finally dipping a toe into their own shoe offering.

“It’s the beginning of something new for us,” Zoe Latta said. ”We’ve had a real learning process and growth over the last 10 years, and now this is the beginning of our world of shoes.”

