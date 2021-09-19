Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Elizabeth Hilfiger’s Los Angeles-based streetwear label Foo and Foo is back on the fashion calendar. After a few seasons of flipping her collections and reconfiguring sustainable practices and production (for spring 2021, she debuted see now, buy now and debuted “Foo Tube” live shopping), the designer is now committed to keeping her brand’s mainline filled with experimental new styles, while offering graphic logoed “basics” (T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweats, tanks, etc.) within the FooCore offering.

The look: Tricked out sustainable streetwear with Hilfiger’s signature playfully functional and utilitarian details.

Quote of note: “We elevated and took that time to focus on upcycling and production. Now we’re moving up and out,” the designer explained at her pop-up storefront in the Lower East Side. “F–k a concept! It’s essentially the fluxus art movement,” she added of the spring collection.

Key pieces: A white button-down and matching boxer short with allover repeating text; more feminine styles — Hilfiger’s take on a little black dress or crossover white knit top; great workwear denim; new takes on quintessential streetwear silhouettes corduroy joggers or a zip-up jacket with “Foo” spelled out in denim buttons).

The takeaway: Hilfiger’s mash-up of new streetwear styles in deadstock and sustainable fabrics continued the brand’s quirky cool ethos.