×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Met Gala, New York Fashion Week Drum Up Multimillion Dollars’ Worth of Media Impact Value

Beauty

The Brave New World of Beauty

Fashion

Design Theory: What’s Next for Mia Vesper

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Elizabeth Hilfiger’s mash-up of new sustainable streetwear styles for Foo and Foo continued the brand’s quirky cool ethos.

View Gallery 13 Photos
View Gallery 13 Photos
Foo & Foo RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Foo & Foo

Elizabeth Hilfiger’s Los Angeles-based streetwear label Foo and Foo is back on the fashion calendar. After a few seasons of flipping her collections and reconfiguring sustainable practices and production (for spring 2021, she debuted see now, buy now and debuted “Foo Tube” live shopping), the designer is now committed to keeping her brand’s mainline filled with experimental new styles, while offering graphic logoed “basics” (T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweats, tanks, etc.) within the FooCore offering.

The look: Tricked out sustainable streetwear with Hilfiger’s signature playfully functional and utilitarian details.

Quote of note: “We elevated and took that time to focus on upcycling and production. Now we’re moving up and out,” the designer explained at her pop-up storefront in the Lower East Side. “F–k a concept! It’s essentially the fluxus art movement,” she added of the spring collection.

Foo & Foo RTW Spring 2022 13 Photos
Foo & Foo RTW Spring 2022
Foo & Foo RTW Spring 2022
Foo & Foo RTW Spring 2022
Foo & Foo RTW Spring 2022
Foo & Foo RTW Spring 2022
Foo & Foo RTW Spring 2022
Foo & Foo RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Key pieces: A white button-down and matching boxer short with allover repeating text; more feminine styles — Hilfiger’s take on a little black dress or crossover white knit top; great workwear denim; new takes on quintessential streetwear silhouettes corduroy joggers or a zip-up jacket with “Foo” spelled out in denim buttons).

The takeaway: Hilfiger’s mash-up of new streetwear styles in deadstock and sustainable fabrics continued the brand’s quirky cool ethos.

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Foo and Foo RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad