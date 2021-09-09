×
Hervé Léger RTW Spring 2022

Juul Nielsen continued to push the brand forward with a modern mindset for spring.

Herve Leger RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Herve Leger

Hervé Léger creative director Christian Juul Nielsen continually expresses the importance of providing his customer with clothes to feel empowered and strong in.

For spring, a Joan of Arc reference continued his exploration of armor as attire (in resort, he offered ample metallic moments within his Wonder Woman collection inspired by Gal Gadot). Juul Nielsen rendered the inspiration lightly, and smartly dove into a play on corsetry and the illusion of layered armor with his meticulous attention to detail and handcraft.

The look: Sexy, cool knits for any occasion.

Quote of note: “We spoke a lot about ’empowering women,’ and how that phrase is thrown around a lot. So, we thought about, ‘What is it that empowers women?’ You’ll see we emphasized the shoulders and waist so that the whole thing is very built up and strong.”

Key pieces: Youthful, toweled knits (cropped bralettes and matching cardigans); new takes on ’90s-inspired mini bandage dresses and updated bodysuits; fringed tunics with geometric cutouts worn over long, ribbed knit trousers, and sensual, sleeveless, turtleneck gowns for evening (in white and lilac). Juul Nielsen played to the idea of layered armor through intriguing knit layers, as in new transparent, honeycomb textured bra-like overlays across the bust, built-in corsetry boning, and accentuated, nipped waists, as well as through playful crystal embellishments (as in a nude high-waisted panty).

The takeaway: Juul Nielsen continued to push the brand forward with a modern mindset.

ad