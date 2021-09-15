×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Kenzo Picks Streetwear Guru Nigo as Its Next Designer

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Moncler to Stage, Broadcast Mondogenius Event From Five Cities

Business

Mytheresa Notches 36% Q4 Sales Rise as Clients Opt for Online Luxury

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

A reframed take on resortwear through a historical lens, using color, print and retro shapes.

View Gallery 31 Photos
View Gallery 31 Photos
House of Aama RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of House of Aama

A member of the Black in Fashion council showroom in September 2020, House of Aama mounted a powerful presentation for spring. Many fashion brands reference resort towns, but have you heard of Oak Bluff or Highland Beach? Both are Black resort towns with rich histories. It was these towns the  creative duo of Akua Shabaka and her mother Rebecca Henry looked to for inspiration, creating a fantasy resort of their own with Camp Aama.

The look: A re-framed take on resortwear through a historical lens, using color, print and retro shapes.

Collection Gallery 31 Photos
House of Aama RTW Spring 2022
House of Aama RTW Spring 2022
House of Aama RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Quote of note: “Black people’s relationship to water, and how we got here and anchored ourselves,” Henry said of their inspiration, adding, “We wanted to expand the definition of what we mean when we say ‘resort.'”

Key looks: Strapless floral dresses, sensual bikinis, logo sweatshirts with “Camp Aama,” crochet knit dresses; for the guys: brightly colored prints on camp shirts, red and white chalk strips on short-sleeve top with shorts, printed tunics.

The takeaway: There is a sense of history imbued in garments with a bit of a retro feeling in shape, modernized with prints and fabrics. The brand is growing quickly, with a robust men’s offering, more swim and its colorful take on occasion dressing for women.

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022 31 Photos
House of Aama RTW Spring 2022
House of Aama RTW Spring 2022
House of Aama RTW Spring 2022
House of Aama RTW Spring 2022
House of Aama RTW Spring 2022
House of Aama RTW Spring 2022
House of Aama RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

House of Aama RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad