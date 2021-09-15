×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Kenzo Picks Streetwear Guru Nigo as Its Next Designer

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Moncler to Stage, Broadcast Mondogenius Event From Five Cities

Business

Mytheresa Notches 36% Q4 Sales Rise as Clients Opt for Online Luxury

Josie Natori and Natori RTW Spring 2022

The Josie Natori world is ever feminine, a key part of her brands' DNA.

View Gallery 39 Photos
View Gallery 39 Photos
Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Josie Natori

“We’ve come out focused,” said Josie Natori, who is celebrating 45 years in business this year. In February 2020, she did a show, focused on dressier pieces and everyone knows what happened. “It was so totally irrelevant,” she said bluntly, but Natori’s world is vast, so the slack was picked up but the amount of pajamas and loungewear she sold in the last 18 months.

“It gave us a lot of time to think and  to reboot and focus,” she said, adding that a big part was developing their online presence. The Josie Natori world is ever feminine with a mix of approachable shapes, embellished and full of color — those are staples in both of her brands’ DNAs.

Collection Gallery 39 Photos
Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022
Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022
Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

For her Natori offering, one floral print was the connective tissue, found on jumpsuits, shirtdresses, embellished on hoodies and even landing on footwear. It looked especially exuberant on the blue and yellow pieces, perfect for a sunny spring garden party. There was also a range of separates in graphic prints, too, offering a polished versatility to her offering.

The higher-priced Josie Natori range pumps up the color volume and, since it’s geared more toward lifestyle and occasion dressing, each piece is 100 percent silk. Slipdresses, caftans, camisoles and tunic dresses have a bit more intricate beading and embellishments on pieces.

Natori and Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022 39 Photos
Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022
Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022
Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022
Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022
Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022
Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022
Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

“I believe our clothes are for whatever you want to do with them,” Natori said of where her customer might wear her pieces. “We don’t tell them what to do with it, you either like our sensibility or you don’t.”

After 45 years, she would know.

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Josie Natori RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad