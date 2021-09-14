×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 14, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Fashion

Sotheby’s to Auction Karl Lagerfeld’s Furniture, Art, Cars and More

Fashion

Retailers Rave About Return of In-person Shows at NYFW

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Kenneth Nicholson reflects on his childhood for his spring 2022 collection.

View Gallery 39 Photos
View Gallery 39 Photos
Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Kenneth Nicholson

“As a teen, I was naive, sensitive and energetic yet restrained by my surroundings and oftentimes out of place. This collection is a gift to that boy,” said Kenneth Nicholson of his spring collection. He took inspiration from his high school days, even titling it “Cy Falls” after his high school located in Houston. Despite some ups and downs during that time, it still holds a special place in the designer’s heart.

The look: The garments borrow from feelings of youth and combine them with experience. Nineties grunge meets pressed seams, lenticular materials marry bias-cut silhouettes and accessible fabrics mix with more luxurious ones.

Quote of note: Kenneth Nicholson’s garments embrace this youthful intensity while celebrating the fully expressed man. No longer restrained to a whisper, Kenneth Nicholson’s Cy Falls can shout.”

Key looks: Structured floral pants; a floor-length, lime green, button-down dress; an assortment of soft but edgy dresses in floral and solid colors, and a pair of dapper crushed velvet trousers.

The takeaway: The boy who Nicholson was would be proud of the man he’s become.

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad