×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Mytheresa Notches 36% Q4 Sales Rise as Clients Opt for Online Luxury

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Kenzo Picks Streetwear Guru Nigo as Its Next Designer

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Moncler to Stage, Broadcast Mondogenius Event From Five Cities

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

The Lafayette 148 collection served as a love letter to New York with a mix of artisanal craft, a luxe feel and a feminine riff on workwear.

View Gallery 31 Photos
View Gallery 31 Photos
Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Lafayette 148

“I think the big thing here is the mentality of getting back to celebrating craft, beauty and timelessness,” Lafayette 148’s creative director Emily Smith expressed over Zoom. The collection serves as a love letter to New York — the workers and makers who built the city.

The look: A luxe, feminine riff on classic Americana workwear and artisanal crafts.

Quote of note: We wanted to celebrate the idea of rebuilding and new beginnings — American culture, and really celebrating makers, builders, artisans and celebrating workwear. Thinking about all the immigrants who made this country,” creative director Emily Smith stated. “From railroad workers — raw denim, chore jackets.…We had so much fun shopping for vintage, going through history research and finding these typical men’s wear uniforms. There’s also a true focus on New York from the Garment and Meatpacking Districts to Chinatown, even in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where there were women welders.”

Collection Gallery 31 Photos
Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022
Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022
Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Key pieces: A standout eyelet lace patchwork quilted dress with little leather straps, emblematic of Americana quilts; denim separates evolved into a classic chore jacket with a long skirt or an oven bake raw denim suit (both with a great modern workwear feel); railroad and sailor striped layers (classic stripes, or artfully warped); leather continued to play an important role (strong in accessories and garment details, or a great white button-up shirt with matching short); a stellar, artisanal raffia striped strapless gown. Structured leather and suede styles nicely juxtaposed more feminine, plissé dresses and singular silk yarn space-dye dress.

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022 31 Photos
Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022
Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022
Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022
Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022
Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022
Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022
Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

The takeaway: The thoughtful blend of new artisanal and workwear ideas with its brand pillars worked especially well for spring. Their modern interpretation of the seasonal inspiration felt especially right within their Brooklyn Navy Yard design headquarters.

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lafayette 148 RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad