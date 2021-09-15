×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 15, 2021

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Kenzo Picks Streetwear Guru Nigo as Its Next Designer

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Moncler to Stage, Broadcast Mondogenius Event From Five Cities

Fashion

The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards Nominees and Honorees Revealed

Lela Rose RTW Spring 2022

In true Lela Rose fashion, spring was romantic, girly and optimistic.

Lela Rose RTW Spring 2022

Designer Lela Rose was excited and ready to stage an outdoor New York Fashion Week get-together, but in the weeks leading up to the event, decided to switch gears due uncertainties caused from the ongoing pandemic (as well as business practicality). Instead, Rose shot her romantic spring collection at the Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum up in the Bronx and staged personal appointments within the brand’s midtown showroom. 

The collection, in true Rose fashion, was romantic, girly and optimistic (the pastel palette felt super fresh for the brand) with plenty of offerings for her customer who is more than ready to get dressed up.

Lela Rose RTW Spring 2022
Lela Rose RTW Spring 2022
Lela Rose RTW Spring 2022
The look: Easy, modern romance with the beauty and opulence of an English garden.

Quote of note: “The whole thing is English Gardens and Catherine the Great,” Rose said during a showroom walk-through of spring. “This is like the ceiling taken from Versailles, done in this medallion pattern and print, that was our version of it — taffeta, gorgeous, really over-the-top.…Everything that’s selling right now, nothing is ‘plain and safe.’ So we’re excited about the fabulous colors.”

Lela Rose RTW Spring 2022
Lela Rose RTW Spring 2022
Lela Rose RTW Spring 2022
Lela Rose RTW Spring 2022
Lela Rose RTW Spring 2022
Lela Rose RTW Spring 2022
Lela Rose RTW Spring 2022
Key pieces: Uncomplicated, pastel separates (with large-scale barbell pearl-pin gathered details) and frocks with gathered, pleated or floral lace details (as in a standout limoncello day dress); painterly garden florals and medallion printed dresses (a statement printed strapless gown or lightweight number with ruffled blouson sleeves); an off-the-shoulder bustier-style dress in seafoam felt very of-the-era in a modern way.

The takeaway: Rose’s ideas of “modern royalty,” worked well through the collection’s unfussy, lively fashions.

