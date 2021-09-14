×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 14, 2021

All the Looks From the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Fashion

Sotheby's to Auction Karl Lagerfeld's Furniture, Art, Cars and More

Fashion

Retailers Rave About Return of In-person Shows at NYFW

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Designer Raul Lopez, former cofounder of Hood By Air, reintroduces his brand Luar with a fitting next chapter.

Luar RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Luar

Following a three-season hiatus, designer Raul Lopez, former cofounder of Hood By Air, has reintroduced his brand  Luar with a fitting next chapter. Lopez’s work is about a reframing of culture and influence, giving narrative to BIPOC creators who don’t get the proper recognition they deserve when their ideas and culture are co-opted by the masses. Lopez opted to supplant the term “basic,” with spring’s collection taking a more commercial bent and a focus on wearability — he’s “taking basic to camp,” as his show notes declared.

Luar RTW Spring 2022
Luar RTW Spring 2022
Luar RTW Spring 2022
The look: Tight tailoring mixed with new ideas on deconstruction and branding.

Key looks: A laser-cut black leather trench, logo sweats, suiting with fresh ideas on deconstructing pant shapes, floor-length top coats, mini lady bags, wide-legged pants with zipper inserted panels.

The takeaway: Lopez had the 9 p.m. slot on the Saturday of NYFW, showing that he is a brand to watch with his subversive take on tailoring and answer to what communities are creating “fashion.”

Luar RTW Spring 2022 38 Photos
Luar RTW Spring 2022
Luar RTW Spring 2022
Luar RTW Spring 2022
Luar RTW Spring 2022
Luar RTW Spring 2022
Luar RTW Spring 2022
Luar RTW Spring 2022
Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

A model presents a creation from

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Luar RTW Spring 2022

Luar RTW Spring 2022

