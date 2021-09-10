Maryam Nassir Zadeh RTW Spring 2022

Keeping things close to home, Maryam Nassir Zadeh showed her latest work in her empty downtown store with a runway that stretched out onto the sidewalk. Simple and straightforward, the setting kept the focus on her downtown cool kid wardrobe. Her show notes called out a few buzzwords: Core, What I Love, People I Love and Meaning.

The look: A bit sensual, a bit retro and a bit modern. Zedeh’s sweet spot is covetable clothes that say, “I’m too cool to care too much.”

Key pieces: Slip skirts, glass bra over a neutral colored top, bikini tops, glass jewelry, updates to her bestselling wedge, leather shorts, bodysuits, sheer knits, monochromatic looks for the boys with loose suiting.

The takeaway: Zedeh launched men’s wear in fall 2020, and showing it on a mix of ages and sizes across both genders really brought her world to light, proving she has something for every customer.