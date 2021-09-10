×
Maryam Nassir Zadeh RTW Spring 2022

Zedeh's sweet spot are covetable clothes that say I'm too cool to care too much.

Keeping things close to home, Maryam Nassir Zadeh showed her latest work in her empty downtown store with a runway that stretched out onto the sidewalk. Simple and straightforward, the setting kept the focus on her downtown cool kid wardrobe. Her show notes called out a few buzzwords: Core, What I Love, People I Love and Meaning.

The look: A bit sensual, a bit retro and a bit modern. Zedeh’s sweet spot is covetable clothes that say, “I’m too cool to care too much.”

Key pieces: Slip skirts, glass bra over a neutral colored top, bikini tops, glass jewelry, updates to her bestselling wedge, leather shorts, bodysuits, sheer knits, monochromatic looks for the boys with loose suiting.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh RTW Spring 2022
The takeaway: Zedeh launched men’s wear in fall 2020, and showing it on a mix of ages and sizes across both genders really brought her world to light, proving she has something for every customer.

 

