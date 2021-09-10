Moschino RTW Spring 2022

It was a stroke of bad luck that New York Fashion Week’s return to Bryant Park, courtesy of Moschino, was rain-soaked. But when two deadly storms have already caused severe flooding in the city in recent weeks, it might have been a good idea to have a contingency plan.

Nonetheless, the show went on with an impressive celeb turnout, including Diplo, Meghan Fox and Taraji P. Henson, huddling in the tiny VIP tent, then sitting under umbrellas as it continued to drizzle. Thankfully none of the models fell on the slick, raised runway, not even Gigi Hadid sucking on a baby bottle for the cameras, while walking in platform sandals and a gown with a stuffed elephant for a sleeve. (New motherhood is a balancing act after all.)

The collection was also a throwback to the nursery (and perhaps, the ’90s rave scene), with alphabet block and animal quilted lady suits, bustiers and miniskirts, patchwork dresses, teething ring bracelets and a headpiece resembling a crib mobile.

It was a bit short on ideas and the wit designer Jeremy Scott typically delivers. Then again, managing a runway show on top of MTV Awards and Met Gala dressing is not child’s play.