Saturday's Digital Daily: September 11, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Hermès Inaugurates Leather Goods Workshop in France

Business

Donna Cristina and Barbara Dente Die Together in Miami

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: These Artsy Vuitton Bags Are Conversation Starters

Naeem Khan RTW Spring 2022

The Khan girl is ready to party once again, and he's created just the pieces for her do it with.

Naeem Kahn RTW Spring 2022

Naeem Khan instantly took his show from day to night, showing at 10 a.m. in the basement of a supper club just down from Times Square. The well-heeled crowd sipped on water and coffee while being treated to some live morning jazz. The scene was exactly the type of place where you might find the designer’s over-the-top, embellished creations.

The look: Bright and colorful with emphasis on prints — underwater, floral, leopard — this is high-gloss party dressing.

Quote of note: “In a world that surrounds us with darkness, we find the light in togetherness, that drives in inspiration, and fire the passion,” said the designer’s show notes.

Naeem Kahn RTW Spring 2022
Naeem Kahn RTW Spring 2022
Naeem Kahn RTW Spring 2022
Key pieces: Bright undersea prints, mismatched on a skinny pantsuit with cape detail; yellow floral-print skinny jeans; ball skirts paired with matching beaded bolo jacket; embroidered blue florals on tulle seen on a sleeveless gown; short cocktail shaker dress with a mix of textures, and leopard-print suiting.

The takeaway: The Khan girl is ready to party once again and with many full ballgown shapes. The designer is fully landing on the hope that his customer will get dressed up for many, many events in 2022.

Naeem Kahn RTW Spring 2022 44 Photos
Naeem Kahn RTW Spring 2022
Naeem Kahn RTW Spring 2022
Naeem Kahn RTW Spring 2022
Naeem Kahn RTW Spring 2022
Naeem Kahn RTW Spring 2022
Naeem Kahn RTW Spring 2022
Naeem Kahn RTW Spring 2022
Naeem Khan RTW Spring 2022

