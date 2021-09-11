Naeem Khan RTW Spring 2022

Naeem Khan instantly took his show from day to night, showing at 10 a.m. in the basement of a supper club just down from Times Square. The well-heeled crowd sipped on water and coffee while being treated to some live morning jazz. The scene was exactly the type of place where you might find the designer’s over-the-top, embellished creations.

The look: Bright and colorful with emphasis on prints — underwater, floral, leopard — this is high-gloss party dressing.

Quote of note: “In a world that surrounds us with darkness, we find the light in togetherness, that drives in inspiration, and fire the passion,” said the designer’s show notes.

Key pieces: Bright undersea prints, mismatched on a skinny pantsuit with cape detail; yellow floral-print skinny jeans; ball skirts paired with matching beaded bolo jacket; embroidered blue florals on tulle seen on a sleeveless gown; short cocktail shaker dress with a mix of textures, and leopard-print suiting.

The takeaway: The Khan girl is ready to party once again and with many full ballgown shapes. The designer is fully landing on the hope that his customer will get dressed up for many, many events in 2022.