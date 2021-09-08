Nicole Miller RTW Spring 2022

While researching 1960s Pop Art for spring inspiration, designer Nicole Miller and her team discovered the vivid, graphic paintings of Polish artist Wojciech Fangor. His works played directly into Miller’s latest collection, which is filled with bright, swirling colors, psychedelic prints, flirty silhouettes and a bold, optimistic mood influenced by the era.

The look: A ’60s revival — palette, prints and embellishments — throughout an optimistic, playful assortment of mostly frocks and matching sets.

Quote of note: “I was in the mood for bright colors again. It feels that everyone’s in happy mode — everything is fun and liberating…and short. Everything’s very short!” Miller remarked during a collection preview amidst her look book shoot at Spring Studios. For the collection’s short film and digital release, Miller utilized green-screen technology to superimpose abstract and nature backdrops against the energetic looks.

Key pieces: Brightly colored dresses galore: Standouts included abstract fluid minis (directly inspired by the works of Fangor), as well as body-hugging numbers with cutout, lacing and backless details. Pailette-covered numbers (a cute cropped top and skirt set) and psychedelic printed fashions were also eye-catching.

The takeaway: Miller’s ’60s-influenced approach to spring felt both refreshing and realistic through her easily wearable, yet highly playful, collection.