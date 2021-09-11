×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday’s Digital Daily: September 11, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Hermès Inaugurates Leather Goods Workshop in France

Business

Donna Cristina and Barbara Dente Die Together in Miami

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: These Artsy Vuitton Bags Are Conversation Starters

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Designer Ryuhei Oomaru used his ability as a patternmaker to rework familiar silhouettes.

View Gallery 30 Photos
View Gallery 30 Photos
Overcoat RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Overcoat

The look: Designer Ryuhei Oomaru continued to manipulate patterns to create silhouettes that may look classic at first glance, but are actually unconventional and unique. His expertise is evident in pieces created from fabrics that drape and create volume at the same time. While much of the collection is centered around tailoring, an ongoing collaboration with artist Peter Miles allowed Oomaru to explore his more casual and colorful side by transferring Miles’ work onto pieces such as hoodies and shorts.

Collection Gallery 30 Photos
Overcoat RTW Spring 2022
Overcoat RTW Spring 2022
Overcoat RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Key pieces: A cape shoulder overcoat with a rectangular collar features a clean drape and natural underarm openings while a trouser with no side seams or waist belt loops with cargo pockets on the back offers a new take on a familiar piece. The colorful Peter Miles prints worked best on a one-seam hoodie with a tubular drawstring, bandless short and lightweight parka, and there was also a shirt jacket made from one pattern with a notched collar and shirting sleeves. Oomaru revisited his interpretation of a double-breasted suit with a drawstring trouser whose construction and drape made for a relaxed mood.

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022 30 Photos
Overcoat RTW Spring 2022
Overcoat RTW Spring 2022
Overcoat RTW Spring 2022
Overcoat RTW Spring 2022
Overcoat RTW Spring 2022
Overcoat RTW Spring 2022
Overcoat RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

The takeaway: Oomaru’s history as a patternmaker and his time spent at Comme des Garçons and Donna Karan allows him to create intricate pieces that are sophisticated and modern.

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Overcoat RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad