Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 9, 2021

Fashion

Carolina Herrera and Wes Gordon’s 40 Years of Divine Decadence

Business

Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini on Growing, Repositioning Couture House

Fashion

Carolina Herrera President Emilie Rubinfeld on Building Brand Staying Power

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2022

In her first days on the job, after taking over for Andrew Cuomo when he resigned in the wake of sexual harassment claims, Hochal showed up not only for Gurung, but for the fashion industry.

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2022 Rodin Banica for WWD

Talk about a good get.

Prabal Gurung, American fashion’s flag bearer for liberty, equality and justice for all, had New York Gov. Kathy Hochul front row at his show Wednesday night.

In her first days on the job, after taking over for Andrew Cuomo when he resigned in the wake of sexual harassment claims, Hochul showed up not only for Gurung, but for the industry.

“Your success is going to be a barometer of our success,” she told Gurung backstage before the show, dressed in a colorful floral sheath by the Nepalese American designer. “So we can say yes, yes to the world that we continue to be the fashion capital of the planet.”

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2022
Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2022
Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2022
“You make me look good,” Gurung told the governor, complimenting her look.

“I know you dressed some of my favorite people…Kamala [Harris], Michelle [Obama] and others, you seem to do well with political women,” she responded.

“Because they inspire me,” said Gurung, who for all the dirty business of politics has never lost the faith: “As an immigrant, I am still impressed by the resilience, optimism and hope of New York.”

Masked up for his show in a park at the tip of Manhattan looking at both The Tribute in Light and the Statue of Liberty, his words resonated. The collection that came down the runway was also a beacon — one of his finest since he started in 2009.

Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2022
Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2022
Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2022
Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2022
Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2022
Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2022
Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2022
Colorful, full of energy, easy-to-wear with a remarkable new lightness, it could take Gurung to the next level, from niche to more commercial success — if the timing is right.

He let loose with warp floral print and Highlighter hue nylon anoraks, capes, trucker jackets, bustier tops, utility trousers and midriff-baring bubble minidresses that were casual, easy and fun enough to open up the brand to a younger customer. (His presence at the Met Gala next week, where he’s dressing several celebs, should also help with the awareness factor.)

Gurung also liberated the power suit, with tropic-color petal cut blazers and wrap minis, oversize shirts and matching shorts, and a tailored-vest-meets bubble dress, all mixed up on the runway without any concern for gender. Sensual draped silk T-shirts and sarongs, sweatshirt dresses and glam-cut organza “fur” jackets added to the strong separates game.

“I want to show what the world could look like with different kinds of beauty,” he said of his inclusive casting and styling choices.

Not forgetting his signatures, a crisp white poplin drop waist tea dress with his undone dressmaker buttons, and a hot pink and graffiti print tulle crop top paired with draped fan detail ball skirt, were pure American glamour.

“Who gets to be an American?” Prabal Gurung.

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

