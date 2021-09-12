Private Policy RTW Spring 2022

Staged at Spring Studios, Private Policy’s show began with an art-installation runway — creative directors Haoran Li and Siying Qu worked with Lettuce Grow to create its own utopic vision for the future. Bountiful mini hydroponic vertical gardens, made from ocean-bound plastic called Farmstands, transformed the runway for the New York-based inclusive brand dedicated to showing the city’s rebellious style. Their message this season was geared toward eco-awareness, with their latest effort titled “Urban Plants: Good for the Planet, Good for the Mind.” The duo acknowledged the latest uptick in biophilia as a form of self-care and preservation, which served as a reminder to urbanites of what is possible for our ecosystems.

The look: The ultimate dystopian club-kid filtered via the Private Policy lens.

Key pieces: Youthful tailoring with harness details on pants; a lavender pencil skirt paired with a turtleneck with a floral design (a more grown-up look for the brand); cutout necklines; the use of recycled poly organza as sheer overlay on skirts and dresses, which gave the lineup a touch of sensuality, and bomber jackets. The finale show pieces combined metal ball chains with handmade flowers created by gently heat-molding upcycled plastic bottle waste.

The takeaway: Sustainability has always been at the core of Private Policy’s practices and by reinforcing their codes in the latest effort, the duo continues to lay the groundwork that will allow their consumer to keep the party going — in an eco-conscious manner.