Rebecca Taylor RTW Spring 2022

Spring 2022 marks creative director Steven Cateron’s one-year mark at the helm of Rebecca Taylor. In that short time Cateron has reenergized the brand and it continued for spring, starting with the influence of a singular 1920s printed scarf.

“There’s peeks of skin, but in a sophisticated way,” he remarked during a showroom walk-through.

The idea of the scarf evolved into a thin-strapped dress, as well as a cute two-piece tank and trouser set, and nicely folded into Cateron’s melange of ideas that continually permeate his Rebecca collections. As in subtle, modern romance; clean, easy silhouettes with a slight ’60s influence; thoughtful, artisanal details, and rich textures (especially in knitwear). For spring, a refreshingly light palette and prints accompanied the collection’s lightweight appeal, from knitwear sets to breezy occasion dresses.

The look: Modern romance, continually redefined.

Quote of note: “It’s my one-year anniversary with the brand, it’s gone by so quickly. So it’s kind of this ‘trip around the sun’ concept, which is symbolic with my year anniversary for me, and shaping things up. The brand has evolved over the last year, but we’re playing a bit more with color, patterns and textures. There’s a fragility to things.”

Key pieces: Matching sets across knits (a quilted cable cardigan and short), eyelet lace and poplin daywear and check suiting; a mustard croc-embossed jacket; simple, breezy romantic dresses (a solid powder blue strapless wrap dress or all-white, smocked frock).

The takeaway: The collection’s “trip around the sun” message emphasized the brand’s strong evolution.