Reem Acra Spring RTW 2022

Reem Acra’s spring collection, the first designed from her new Fifth Avenue headquarters, embraces her new surroundings, both in the office space and her home in New Jersey. Views of iconic New York architecture — the Chrysler Building, Empire State Building, New York Public Library and Grand Central Terminal — inspired collection details, while time spent redecorating at home influenced Acra’s collection to evoke the feel of 1920s soirees.

Additionally, citing it “a family affair,” the eveningwear collection was photographed by her brother, Fadi Acra, in her home.

The look: Soiree-ready evening and cocktail attire featuring a juxtaposition of metallic, intricate embroideries and beadwork — inspired by the city’s Art Deco-style skyscrapers — against more delicate, calming pastel hues and floaty evening fabrications, such as light chiffon.

Quote of note: “The collection is very much soiree, entertaining at home. I feel this is the vibe we should go into; what I’m seeing that’s selling is the not-so-casual, but more pieces you can wear to entertain at home.”

Key pieces: Embroidered and bedazzled evening attire ranging from signature floor-length gowns and flapper-esque styles to simpler modest sheaths, and even a playful, fluffed pink tulle number. Standouts included slinkier, embroidered frocks.

The takeaway: Although the collection was lightly described as attire to wear in the home, Acra’s interpretation and look book aptly recalled the feeling of grandiose 1920s soirees. Her latest fashions will surely fit the bill for customers desiring Beaux Arts-style, and other, glamorous events ahead.