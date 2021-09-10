Roopa Pemmaraju RTW Spring 2022

The look: Roopa Pemmaraju is on a mission to support the artisans in her native India. Her brand, which has been called a slow, luxury fashion label, once again created a standout collection of women’s dresses, blouses, skirts, halters and headwear that evoked a romantic mood and also served as a true showcase of the craftsmanship of her team of artisans. Her choice of venue, the backyard of the Merchant’s House Museum in the East Village, was also a fitting backdrop for the collection she called The Suncatcher.

Quote of note: “We lost a lot of artisans during the pandemic and this is my way of giving back to them,” she said.

Key pieces: The collection was inspired by British gardens in India, Pemmaraju said, and included dreamy and flowy skirts and dresses, bralettes and beaded headwear in silhouettes that were reminiscent of traditional Indian sarees. In addition to florals, plaids and folk prints, some of the one-of-a-kind pieces included whimsical interpretations of elephants and other animals native to India. The collection was entirely handwoven from recycled silk and linen with one skirt taking eight artisans nearly a month to create. And the inclusion of Swarovski crystals throughout the line managed to offer a bit of dazzle to the offering.

The takeaway: With this collection of statement looks, Pemmaraju has positioned herself as a brand to watch more closely.