Saturday's Digital Daily: September 11, 2021

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2022

Rosetta Getty was reminiscing on the little things we take for granted and rendered them into an outdoor-inspired collection.

Rosetta Getty RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Rosetta Getty

Rosetta Getty’s collections continually exude a natural, refined feel through palette, fabrication, and silhouette. They also come in tandem with artful partnerships. For spring, Getty was reminiscing on the little things we take for granted – fresh air, neighborhood and city parks, gathering outdoors with loved ones. Being able to return to New York Fashion Week held importance within the collection, which was designed in homage to the escapes parks provide within the metropolitan landscape. The works of artist Eileen Myles were hung around Getty’s showroom to directly “acknowledge beauty of the East River Park” (which will soon be torn down to build a sea wall structure against flooding). 

The look: A love letter to New York City parks through mostly eco-friendly materials, hand-painted fauna floral prints, an earthy palette and soft silhouettes with both soft twisted, draped shapes and architectural details (pleats inspired by cityscapes). 

Quote of note: “Nature was a big part of coming back to life and really honoring what we take for granted. The simple things: flowers, trees, fresh air, nature, being able to be together. In the case of New York, actually having places to gather. That’s where we started.”

Key pieces: A wrapped, sarong-style shirtdress rendition of Getty’s seasonal button-up, styled with hand-knitted cotton crochet sandals and bucket hat; a water repellent, pleated trenchcoat dress; romantic, sensual dresses with delicate twists; leisure suiting; modern swimwear; pleated daywear, as in a long white tunic atop wide-legged trousers; 

The takeaway: The collection served as an extension of Getty’s usual sophisticated repertoire while bringing forth the message of gratitude.

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

