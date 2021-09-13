Sandy Liang RTW Spring 2022

“That’s my all-time favorite soundtrack,” Sandy Liang remarked of her runway show’s music, pulled from Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette film soundtrack. “It’s always hard to recall how it all started, but for me it’s not necessarily a “new inspiration. I’ve always been into the soundtrack, it’s one of my all-time favorite movies and I’m constantly pulling little pieces from that, but mixing it with gorp-culture and sneakers, a sporty element.”

A majority of spring included new iterations of Liang’s signature uniform, sport and feminine ideas, but she also pushed boundaries to offer more romantic, layered frocks.

The look: A mix of sport, uniform and femininity with an early Aughts, youthful feel (styled with Solomon footwear).

Quote of note: “It’s just new things for me,” Liang explained of her trompe l’oeil layered dresses. “I feel as though people have associated me with one thing for so long, and that’s not really been the case. So this was an intentional, “it’s not fleece” [collection] — and if I am doing one, it’s in a Gap Kids sort-of way.”

Key pieces: Quilted baby blue sets (a miniskirt and tank or jacket and dress); a seafoam tailored topcoat; uniform pleated skirts and dresses; 2000s-style little polos, baby tanks, low-slung pants and ulta-cropped sweaters; patchworked eyelet dresses.

The takeaway: Although the collection was adorable, showed growth and will certainly be swooped up by Liang’s customers, it’s variety of ideas, at times, felt a little disjointed in a collective show format.