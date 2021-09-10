Silvia Tcherassi RTW Spring 2022

Architecture and design go hand in hand, and for designer Silvia Tcherassi, both of these elements have been embodied throughout her career. So it was no surprise she would find an approach to incorporate these elements into her spring collection, which was informed by research into famed Ukrainian architect Morris Lapidus, primarily known for his Neo-baroque “Miami Modern” hotels constructed in the 1950s and ’60s.

It was a full-circle moment for Tcherassi, ​​as a Miami native since her childhood days she was inadvertently exposed to Lapidus’ works, spending family vacations in the Hotel DiLido in South Beach — one of his most memorable projects along with the Fontainebleau, the Eden Roc and the famous black-and-white walkway that is Lincoln Road.

When searching for the optimal place for brand headquarters in Miami, Tcherassi arrived upon a location on the second floor of a building in Coral Gables. The unique contrast of geometric volumes in the exteriors, striking mosaics with a dégradé effect and theatrical floating round columns are where Tscherassi liberated her creative juices.

The look: Feminine pieces that can transcend location — made for the woman on the go, with a penchant for volume, impactful colors and a balance of prints with tasteful flamboyance.

Quote of note: “This collection, though very artistic, also represents a time to celebrate, as I feel we are approaching a time of celebrations.”



Key pieces: A gradient lavender and orange dress with cutouts and exposed shoulders evoke Lapidus’ explorations with circular shapes, a multicolored abstract wave print tunic dress, striped dresses with Tscherassi’s signature emblematic embroidery (this one giving the illusion of a belt), and a stunning floor-length sculptural and voluminous gown with a hand-painted floral print in a vibrant citron yellow. Accessories got an added dose of color treatment with heels in bright colors and see-through handbags that resemble Legos.

The takeaway: Classical components similar to those of the MiMo (Miami Modernism) movement mixed with Silvia Tscherassi’s brand DNA resulted in a lineup that evoked beauty, art and craftsmanship.