Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Fashion

Can London Fashion Week Come Back Alive?

Beauty

Europe Edges Closer to Banning Animal Testing

Business

Luxury at American Dream Gets Real

Simon Miller RTW Spring 2022

Chelsea Hansford’s spring collection for Simon Miller exudes optimism through a tropical-inspired, colorful collection.

Simon Miller RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Simon Miller

At the beginning of the pandemic, Simon Miller chief executive officer and creative director Chelsea Hansford transported her brand from an office space in downtown Los Angeles to a mid-century home in Studio City (where they also launched the “CaSa” home collection). Spring marked the brand’s first market in their new space. (The home’s backyard was also transformed into a tropical oasis for their look book backdrop.)

For spring, Hansford’s recent travels influenced the collection in palette, texture and overall tropical feel throughout ready-to-wear and accessories (handbags, footwear, jewelry).

The look: A colorful assortment of easy ready-to-wear and accessories for everyday wear, with an optimistic, escapist feel.

Quote of note: “The collection is called “1-800-Fruit-Club.” It was really inspired by the last year of these warm, tropical travels I’d been doing. In Jalisco, Mexico, where the colors are so bright — contrast, color blocking, vibrant; Panama, where I got a lot of inspiration for the raffia series, and Jamaica, where I was so inspired by how artisanal that culture is — all of the hand-painted signs, architecture and fruit stands. I was inspired by blend of all three cultures.”

Key pieces: Debut printed swimwear (a singular classic bikini and chic maillot style); stretch dresses, skirts and tanks with geometric cutouts and layers (in both rib and fine rib fabrications); matching sets with artisanal, chunky beads, in allover prints (a fruit stand print was extra adorable) or rendered in colorful crochet; a cropped, ribbed logo tank.

In accessories: colorful, rubberized bucket-shaped bags, convertible grained leather fanny packs and raffia covered bags (in both small and oversize shapes); fruit-shaped charms and jewelry. New renditions of the brand’s cult-favorite Bubble Clog (new clogs with polka dots or in allover raffia, as well as an evolution into open-toe) and new platform sandals (in foam or with tubular layered leather straps), thong kitten heels and lucite wedges.

The takeaway: Handsford’s rtw offers just the right amount of comfort, fun and sexiness while her robust assortment of playful and cool accessories continually steal the show.

ad