Social Work RTW Spring 2022

Social Work designer Chenghui Zhang has spent the last season in her native China, mostly based out of Shanghai for the first time since her college years. The time at home gave her perspective, she said, “about how clothes are part of life, and what occasion will people wear those clothes for. [I strived for a] multifunction way of wearing the clothes, people can wear the pieces in different ways to fit their lifestyle.”

Tailored pants, crisp shirting and relaxed knits — with pops of color or cutouts — made the collection a functional source for her ideal customers, professional young women looking to wear easy things to and from work.

The look: Contrast-color tailoring, calf-length pleated skirts and comfortable knit tops.

Quote of note: “This spring 2022 collection is inspired by the movie ‘The Dreamers.’ Bringing bizarre and fascinating distillation of the radical ’60s mentality with the core of freedom.”

The takeaway: While Zhang is very invested in how her clothes are made, the Parsons graduate could do more to differentiate her brand and offer newness to the larger market.