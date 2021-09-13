×
Monday's Digital Daily: September 13, 2021

Fashion

Josie Natori Talks 45 Years in Fashion, Wearable Art and Her Respect for Kim Kardashian West’s Skims Brand

Fashion

Michael Kors and Instagram’s Head Salute The Met’s American Fashion Exhibition

Fashion

Telfar Launches TV Channel to ‘Drip’ Designs to Shoppers in Slow Fashion Format

Social Work RTW Spring 2022

Chenghui Zhang aimed to offer greater functionality in wardrobe pieces made for young, professional women.

Social Work RTW Spring 2022

Social Work designer Chenghui Zhang has spent the last season in her native China, mostly based out of Shanghai for the first time since her college years. The time at home gave her perspective, she said, “about how clothes are part of life, and what occasion will people wear those clothes for. [I strived for a] multifunction way of wearing the clothes, people can wear the pieces in different ways to fit their lifestyle.”

Tailored pants, crisp shirting and relaxed knits — with pops of color or cutouts — made the collection a functional source for her ideal customers, professional young women looking to wear easy things to and from work.

Social Work RTW Spring 2022
Social Work RTW Spring 2022
Social Work RTW Spring 2022
The look: Contrast-color tailoring, calf-length pleated skirts and comfortable knit tops.

Quote of note: “This spring 2022 collection is inspired by the movie ‘The Dreamers.’ Bringing bizarre and fascinating distillation of the radical ’60s mentality with the core of freedom.”

The takeaway: While Zhang is very invested in how her clothes are made, the Parsons graduate could do more to differentiate her brand and offer newness to the larger market.

Social Work RTW Spring 2022
Social Work RTW Spring 2022
Social Work RTW Spring 2022
Social Work RTW Spring 2022
Social Work RTW Spring 2022
Social Work RTW Spring 2022
Social Work RTW Spring 2022
Social Work RTW Spring 2022

