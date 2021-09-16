×
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 16, 2021

Beauty

Europe Edges Closer to Banning Animal Testing

Men's

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B Round Led by Goat

Fashion

Chanel and Institut Français de la Mode Launch Academic Chair

St. John RTW Spring 2022

Creative director Zoe Turner upped the everyday ease and wearability factor for the COVID-conflicted times.

Creative designer Zoe Turner brought a dose of romance to St. John’s SoCal knitwear aesthetic for spring, starting with a sandy-hued tweed strapless bustier and matching cargo pants look that should have the brand’s burgeoning Hollywood fan club swooning. (Tommy Dorfman just wore a St. John blue tweed grommet detail skirt suit and bra top during New York Fashion Week.)

As one of St. John’s historically important design signatures, the jacket has been a big focus of Turner’s during her tenure at the house. But this season she focused on the cardigan as a starting point for a collection that upped the everyday ease and wearability factor for these COVID-19-conflicted times.

A papaya-colored cardigan dress with gold buttons, striped ribbed grandpa cardigan and tube skirt set and slouchy lilac double-breasted cardigan jacket and Bermuda shorts suit were all cozy and chic, and looked great with fluffy mohair clogs — but would work with sneakers, too.

Shirt jackets, cardigan jackets and ankle-length skirts in fraying indigo patchwork or red-and-blue picnic checks, paired with rope dad sandals, also had a relaxed accessibility, which should help open up the O.C.-conservative brand to more customers.

There were a few things for dressing up, of course — a white, 1940s-reminiscent tea dress with puff sleeves and thoughtful California poppy-shaped gold buttons, a drapey dandelion-yellow tuxedo, and a cream slipdress with delicate gold chain mail tank. Elegant but easy.

