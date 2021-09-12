Studio 189 RTW Spring 2022

Studio 189 has been putting in the arduous work to create fashion that’s sustainable, ethically produced and globally inclusive since it was founded in 2011. But during the pandemic, those goals finally fell into favor with both the larger fashion industry and a much bigger share of consumers, resulting in a slew of new stockists, like Bergdorf Goodman, and a spike in direct sales. The brand, by Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah, is predicated upon textiles produced by Indigenous craftspeople in countries like Burkina Faso and Ghana. With a new flush of fans and attention, the label took this collection as an opportunity to expand — introducing its first run of swimwear and a new sunglasses collaboration with Warby Parker, expected to hit stores next month.

The look: Madras, indigo and other hand-dyed textiles create an optimistic, hand-hewn backdrop for easy summer shapes.

Quote of note: “The audience was always there, but now it’s seething. Because of the pandemic, people are really slowing down and learning what voting means with their values and morals, and that applies to everything — including your clothes,” said Rosario Dawson.

Key pieces: Printed pants sets, hand-dyed sundresses and other warm weather staples.

The takeaway: Dawson and Erwiah’s clothes might appear simple and charming, but they are layered in thought and purpose. Their show format exemplified the designers’ care for the larger world, with a dance performance led by Virgil Gadson and a poem touching on the Black Lives Matter movement and the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by Tony Award-winner Sarah Jones.