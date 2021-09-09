Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Many designers shared today that as New York Fashion Week begins, so does the feeling of a new beginning, which was clearly the message at Tadashi Shoji’s spring collection.

“One hundred years ago, the Spanish Flu receded and the Roaring Twenties made its spirited debut. Here we are 100 years later. While we all do our best to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19, my hope for this season is a return to parties,” said Tadashi Shoji.

Inspired by 100-year cycles, Shoji presented an array of midi dresses, gowns and jumpsuits that embrace the spirited vitality of the Roaring Twenties, and a return to parties, glitz and glamour.

Shoji played up textures through lace insets and voluminous sleeves, such as on a soft pink pleated midi dress. The use of vibrant florals juxtaposed with lace created a more casual approach while tropical leafy motifs were embroidered throughout to evoke that spirit of celebration. A floor-length Jacquard floral bone colored gown flaunted the elegance of the collection, sparking hope that more joyful times and celebrations are to come.