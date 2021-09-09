×
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 9, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Carolina Herrera and Wes Gordon’s 40 Years of Divine Decadence

Business

Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini on Growing, Repositioning Couture House

Fashion

Carolina Herrera President Emilie Rubinfeld on Building Brand Staying Power

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

As a new spring season approaches, for designer Tadashi Shoji so do the notions of a fresh start and more celebrations.

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Tadashi Shoji

Many designers shared today that as New York Fashion Week begins, so does the feeling of a new beginning, which was clearly the message at Tadashi Shoji’s spring collection.

“One hundred years ago, the Spanish Flu receded and the Roaring Twenties made its spirited debut. Here we are 100 years later. While we all do our best to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19, my hope for this season is a return to parties,” said Tadashi Shoji.

Inspired by 100-year cycles, Shoji presented an array of midi dresses, gowns and jumpsuits that embrace the spirited vitality of the Roaring Twenties, and a return to parties, glitz and glamour. 

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022
Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022
Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022
Shoji played up textures through lace insets and voluminous sleeves, such as on a soft pink pleated midi dress. The use of vibrant florals juxtaposed with lace created a more casual approach while tropical leafy motifs were embroidered throughout to evoke that spirit of celebration. A floor-length Jacquard floral bone colored gown flaunted the elegance of the collection, sparking hope that more joyful times and celebrations are to come.

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

A model presents a creation from

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

Tadashi Shoji RTW Spring 2022

ad