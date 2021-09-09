×
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 9, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Bulgari Brings the Party Back to The Standard

Business

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon Talks Consumer Spending and COVID-19-Related Issues

Fashion

Carolina Herrera and Wes Gordon's 40 Years of Divine Decadence

Tanya Taylor RTW Spring 2022

Tanya Taylor’s hallmarks — hand-painted prints, easy feminine fashions, distinct use of color — all uplifted her spring collection. 

Art lover Tanya Taylor is always finding new ways to bring her spirited ready-to-wear collections to life. For spring, Taylor took over Dumbo’s Smack Mellon Arts, a nonprofit organization that nurtures and supports female artists, and displayed her latest fashions amid the large-scale, abstract paintings of artist Ammon Rost.

Rost’s vibrant works — which Taylor discovered initially through Instagram, then meeting the artist at his workspace at the Silver Arts Project in downtown Manhattan over the summer — inspired the designer to imbue an uplifting mood, inspired by his positive energy, and further emphasize hand-painted prints for spring. 

The look: Unfussy, girly, artful.

Quote of note: “I became friends with him [Rost] over the summer. While watching his work, I felt inspired to bring out a confidence in me — really taking some of his talk of color, but getting more experimental with prints in knitwear.”

Key pieces: Taylor brought in the idea of “unexpected beauty” through intriguing layers: compact floral knit tops atop poufed day dresses (or a combination, embroidered sporty-sweet polo dress); an elongated summer tweed jacket with bouclé knits, and voluminous embroidered cocktail dresses. Peasant dresses made up a majority of the collection, with inflated sleeves, contrasting eyelet details, and striped or arty floral prints (a white rendition with mint green and black blooms was the result of one of Taylor’s team members bleaching the fabrication). 

Everything was paired with casual shoes to provide a “what someone would wear in the studio” relaxed feel.

The takeaway: Taylor’s hallmarks — hand-painted prints, easy feminine fashions from day to night, distinct use of color — all uplifted her spring collection. 

To incorporate the element of community, which Taylor felt she had been able to embrace more easily during the last year and a half of digital fashion weeks, the designer will be hosting a pop-up flower cart in Washington Square Park on Sunday with Klarna and Pop-up Florist. Floral arrangements wrapped in collection prints will be given to those around, offering them a glimpse of the collection through a bouquet-clad QR code that will virtually display a video of Taylor’s spring presentation.

