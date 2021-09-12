×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday’s Digital Daily: September 11, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Rodarte RTW Spring 2022

Fashion

Thom Browne RTW Spring 2022

Business

Donna Cristina and Barbara Dente Die Together in Miami

Thom Browne RTW Spring 2022

For his return to New York, Thom Browne staged a post-gender garden of fashion delights.

View Gallery 65 Photos
View Gallery 65 Photos
Thom Browne RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Thom Browne

For his return to New York, Thom Browne staged a post-gender garden of fashion delights in front of one of the best-dressed crowds of the week, including Dan Levy and Russell Westbrook, both utterly fabulous in the designer’s skirts.

With his partner Andrew Bolton curating the upcoming Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute exhibition, “In America: A Fashion Lexicon,” Browne wanted to take the opportunity to reflect on how clothing has become easier to wear over time.

So his set was a magical garden with an open frame house, where “two elderly bachelors” appeared wearing the Edwardian-era S-curve silhouette that forced a woman’s hips backward and bust forward, like a large-breasted pigeon.

Celebrity Gallery 19 Photos
Rosalia in the front row at Thom Browne RTW Spring 2020
Maisie Williams in the front row at Thom Browne RTW Spring 2020
Front Row at Thom Browne RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

In a narrative loosely based on the J.G. Ballard short story “The Garden of Time,” the couple is trapped in beautiful decay, down to their garden statues. Those statues were cleverly disguised models wearing capes embroidered with hundreds of silk flowers, of course.

As the story unfolded, the models cast off their capes, pruning all that excess embellishment to reveal Browne’s not-so-classic tailoring in new, more minimal and modular shapes, including a sleeveless vest with squared-off shoulders, a strapless A-line trouser dress and a double-breasted half-sleeve skirt suit. In herringbones, seersuckers, pinstripes and prince of wales, the pieces were exquisite-looking, if simple.

Thom Browne RTW Spring 2022 65 Photos
Thom Browne RTW Spring 2022
Thom Browne RTW Spring 2022
Thom Browne RTW Spring 2022
Thom Browne RTW Spring 2022
Thom Browne RTW Spring 2022
Thom Browne RTW Spring 2022
Thom Browne RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Some missing and half sleeves were a hint of what was to come — 20 finale looks inspired by the Greek and Roman galleries at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which have lots of missing appendages because of damage over time.

Each tromp l’oeil look was based on an actual sculpture, and created in vivid color as the statues were originally. The garments were made by painstakingly hand-stitching multiple layers of tulle to mimic shadows and folds — an A-line cape dress in lavender tulle, a slim-fit top and low-rise skirt in orange tulle, a cap-sleeved top and high-waisted skirt in teal tulle.

They looked remarkably modern, even if the work was difficult to see, especially compared to Browne’s typically more hyper-embellished collections. Such is the challenge of simple design.

It didn’t much matter anyway. From the besuited Thom Browne animal mascot greeters in the lobby to the penny farthing bikers waving goodbye, it was entertaining. And there’s nothing more American than that.

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Thom Browne Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Thom Browne Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad