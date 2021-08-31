×
Trina Turk RTW Spring 2022

Palm Spring forever with a touch of Elle Woods.

Trina Turk RTW Spring 2022

It wasn’t exactly the celebration she had hoped for when Trina Turk released her 25th anniversary capsule collection in March 2020 — the Monday after Los Angeles’ COVID-19 lockdown.

“The whole thing was in the pipeline, and in the chaos of the moment, we didn’t think of delaying or not delaying,” she said of the capsule collection celebrating archival prints and sunny climes.

It’s understandable the L.A. designer would want a do-over.

So for her spring 2022 collection, she went all out celebrating her beloved Palm Springs once again, with vintagey florals, geo patterns, caftans and cabana sets begging for swimming pools and swizzle sticks.

“There are some prints I’ve been wanting to use for a long time,” Turk said, calling out the big, bold, happy Warm Sands floral on an easy silk volume maxidress, and the pink-and-green country-club Palm Springs Eternal floral on a tassel-trimmed tunic and shorts set.

U-shaped swoops of rainbow color on caftans, and a pink-and-orange geo print on tassel-trimmed tunic, aloha shirt, blazer and short had the resort feel Turk built her name on, with a wide range of styles to appeal to all ages and sizes.

What was more unexpected was the highlighter-hued women’s suiting, a throwback to the early Aughts. A hot pink windowpane check sleeveless bustier-blazer top and matching pants, and a neon orange off-shoulder blazer and shorts set brought to mind Elle Woods and Paris Hilton in the best way.

Minidresses in Day-Glo yellow or pink leatherette with draped shoulder or ruffle back details, and a daisy sequin embroidered mesh shift added to the elevated festive feeling.

