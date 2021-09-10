Veronica Beard RTW Spring 2022

For their NYFW presentation, Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard transported showgoers inside the atelier, featuring ready to-wear-clad dress forms surrounded by knits, trousers and seasonal footwear (as in a platform clog) and springy floral arrangements placed atop workbenches, palette boards, and industrial stools.

“We love the idea of having mannequins who are just finished inside the atelier; having the breadth of the collection to see at once. You get the entire feel,” Swanson Beard explained.

The look: A “spring uniform” encapsulating office-, cocktail-, beach-, travel- and party-ready with casual-chic elan.

Quote of note: “Over the past year and a half, we’ve casualized the collection, but at the same time, amping up the casualization. Jeans are an important part of our business, but wearing them in an elevated, cool way.”

Key pieces: Feminine poplin blouses and new mixed media, and reversible jackets with slouched sleeves were grounded by a large selection of denim bottoms (or a denim-looking linen trouser or khaki) that upheld the high-low, polished-casual feel. Fresh suiting (a burlap, high-waisted short suit or summery peach blazer and trouser); a cool all-red leather pencil skirt and moto jacket; occasionwear ranging from cheerful monochromatic frocks to a statement multicolored striped sequin number.

The takeaway: As always, the collection embodied a mix of high-low, classic-cool through wearable silhouettes that realistically offered a bit of something for everyone.