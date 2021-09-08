Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Since moving to Los Angeles, Brian Wolk and Claude Morais have mastered the fashion film medium, picking up some international awards along the way.

For spring, the designers seized on the unsettling times, making a short film, “Grand Gestures,” inspired by the existential question for the ages — “To be or not to be,” from William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”

“When we were thinking about the collection, we weren’t sure where the world would be, and pretty quickly we realized the Roaring ’20s did not feel appropriate,” Wolk said.

Instead, their recurring cast (including Lydia Hearst, stylist Elizabeth Stewart, artist Monica Ahanonu and actress Briana Roy) read snippets of the famous monologue, and were filmed jumping in front of an old-school silver tinsel Hollywood stage backdrop. “Photos of lifting and landing felt like the physical incarnation of the mental state we’re all in,” the designer explained.

Shot using a rare Phantom camera, the film shows off the brand’s signature genderless tailoring. This season, they made it their mission to upcycle, going on a treasure hunt through Hollywood costume houses and Beverly Hills estate sales to find their fabric, which led to an eclectic lineup.

A poison green moire made for a striking suit with a long line blazer and flared pants, while a gold mesh lamé tunic and trousers was more Judy Garland. Elizabethan-inspired breeches and disco Lurex bow blouses added to the whimsy. The duo even dug up some baby blue ultrasuede, which they made into a trench.

“We felt like Hollywood anthropologists,” said Wolk, sharing that the last year has been their best yet for celebrity dressing, and that they will outfit singer Brandi Carlile for her upcoming album release and tour. “It was all about the hunt.”