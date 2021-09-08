×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Pantone Unveils Fashion Color Trend Report for NYFW Spring 2022

Fashion

Christian Dior Brooklyn Museum Exhibition Touts New York Influence

Fashion

Christian Siriano Spring RTW 2022

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

The designers seized on the unsettling times, making "Grand Gestures," a short film inspired by the existential question for the ages, "To be or not to be."

View Gallery 27 Photos
View Gallery 27 Photos
Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Wolk Morais

Since moving to Los Angeles, Brian Wolk and Claude Morais have mastered the fashion film medium, picking up some international awards along the way.

For spring, the designers seized on the unsettling times, making a short film, “Grand Gestures,” inspired by the existential question for the ages — “To be or not to be,” from William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”

“When we were thinking about the collection, we weren’t sure where the world would be, and pretty quickly we realized the Roaring ’20s did not feel appropriate,” Wolk said.

Instead, their recurring cast (including Lydia Hearst, stylist Elizabeth Stewart, artist Monica Ahanonu and actress Briana Roy) read snippets of the famous monologue, and were filmed jumping in front of an old-school silver tinsel Hollywood stage backdrop. “Photos of lifting and landing felt like the physical incarnation of the mental state we’re all in,” the designer explained.

Shot using a rare Phantom camera, the film shows off the brand’s signature genderless tailoring. This season, they made it their mission to upcycle, going on a treasure hunt through Hollywood costume houses and Beverly Hills estate sales to find their fabric, which led to an eclectic lineup.

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022 27 Photos
Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022
Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022
Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022
Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022
Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022
Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022
Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

A poison green moire made for a striking suit with a long line blazer and flared pants, while a gold mesh lamé tunic and trousers was more Judy Garland. Elizabethan-inspired breeches and disco Lurex bow blouses added to the whimsy. The duo even dug up some baby blue ultrasuede, which they made into a trench.

“We felt like Hollywood anthropologists,” said Wolk, sharing that the last year has been their best yet for celebrity dressing, and that they will outfit singer Brandi Carlile for her upcoming album release and tour. “It was all about the hunt.”

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Wolk Morais RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad