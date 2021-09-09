×
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 9, 2021

Fashion

Carolina Herrera and Wes Gordon’s 40 Years of Divine Decadence

Business

Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini on Growing, Repositioning Couture House

Fashion

Carolina Herrera President Emilie Rubinfeld on Building Brand Staying Power

Yeohlee RTW Spring 2022

Yeohlee Teng's aptly described her spring collection as, "a real mashup of everything — thoughts, ideas, fabrics, color."

YEOHLEE RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of YEOHLEE

“Putting this collection together was kind of insane, it’s chaotic and a real mashup of everything — thoughts, ideas, fabrics, color,” Yeohlee Teng remarked during a showroom walk-through of her spring collection, later adding, ”It’s like a mixed bag. I think that from the very serious viewpoint, which is not necessarily what we’re going to reflect, you have to think about your clothing as your last shelter….But you know, I didn’t do any flotation devices.”

The look: A true mashup of techy, protective silhouettes and fabrications against reinvigorated daywear separates and evening options, with flashes of metallic throughout.

YEOHLEE RTW Spring 2022
YEOHLEE RTW Spring 2022
YEOHLEE RTW Spring 2022
Quote of note: “I’m doing extinction,” Teng said. “I really feel, in a light way, that life as we knew it is gone, over. So that’s where one has to begin. If life as we know it is over, what is life today? I have mixed feelings because I think that we have a lot of things that are in crisis mode, and then you can’t look away, so how don’t you deal with it? One day at a time.”

Key pieces: The best looks included new iterations of Teng’s outerwear hallmarks — sporty sleek, transformational utilitarian details — black hooded techy outerwear, including the signature cape, which had a protective yet slightly ominous feel. Double-faced trousers made of the reflective emergency blanket’s Mylar fabrication added to the ideas of shelter. Also, upcycled “vintage plus Yeohlee” long-sleeve T-shirts; box-sleeve blouses; a “glamour school girl” look; bias-cut evening offerings, like an “experimental” red and maroon evening gown with cascading, open back.

YEOHLEE RTW Spring 2022
YEOHLEE RTW Spring 2022
YEOHLEE RTW Spring 2022
YEOHLEE RTW Spring 2022
YEOHLEE RTW Spring 2022
YEOHLEE RTW Spring 2022
YEOHLEE RTW Spring 2022
The takeaway: Teng’s “mixed bag” description of spring hit the nail on the head.

