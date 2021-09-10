Zero + Maria Cornejo RTW Spring 2022

Rebirth was on Maria Cornejo’s mind — specifically the concept of the butterfly, musing on a chrysalis and a “sensual transition to a new season.”

That transition played out with a mix of new eco fabrics — a custom fil coupé fabric is made with organic cotton and recycled polyester and a linen drape that mixes linen, a natural fiber, with a more environmentally friendly viscose. Eco fabrics are an exciting topic that the designer is perpetually considering, with 85 percent of production taking place in NYC. Cornejo is a designer who cares about what goes into each garment and its footprint on the world, from conception to hitting the retail floor.

The look: A seamless and fluid takes on masculine versus feminine clothing.

Quote of note: “When we have a garment created outside of New York, it’s vertically done,” she said, explaining that they have the garment made wherever the fabric is made, so as to lesson the carbon footprint.

Key pieces: Printed denim; crisp white short-sleeved shirtdress; hand-drawn butterfly detailing on dresses; technical jump suits; French terry tops; asymmetrical wrap skirts; cocoon coats; eveningwear in subtle gold and porcelain, and neutral knit vests reworked from her archive.

The takeaway: Technical and sophisticated pieces that take on sensual shapes — these aren’t one season pieces, but creations to mix into a wardrobe for staying power.