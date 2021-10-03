Àcheval RTW Spring 2022

×
Friday's Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

The collection is a love letter to Diego Maradona, the soccer legend and compatriot of Àcheval founders Sofia Achaval de Montaigu and Lucila Sperber.

Àcheval Pampa RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Acheval Pampa

Sofia Achaval de Montaigu and Lucila Sperber spelled out a love letter to Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, who passed away in 2020, in a collection that explores once more the sartorial codes of their homeland. Traditional horseback riding outfits and the national passion for soccer are distilled into a tomboy-grown-up wardrobe shot in the city of Buenos Aires. The pair is also launching the label’s first perfume, a spicy-amber concoction meant to smell like a ride through the pampa and created in collaboration with French independent perfume house Bon Parfumeur.

Acheval Pampa RTW Spring 2022
The look: “Real Gauchos of Argentina,” by which the pair mean juxtaposing elements taken from the traditional horse rider and countryside lifestyle with, say, a souvenir T-shirt from Maradona’s younger years at the Boca Junior sports club, for a realistic and globally relatable take on Argentinian heritage.

Quote of note: “It’s about breaking the image of an equestrian lifestyle as something for the elites, because in Argentina, many people ride to work. Even kids go to school on horseback. [Riding a horse] is as common as cycling,” said Sperber.

Acheval Pampa RTW Spring 2022
Acheval Pampa RTW Spring 2022
Acheval Pampa RTW Spring 2022
Acheval Pampa RTW Spring 2022
Acheval Pampa RTW Spring 2022
Acheval Pampa RTW Spring 2022
Acheval Pampa RTW Spring 2022
Standout pieces: A hooded trenchcoat with patch pockets and golden buttons; a backless dress inspired by an apron worn by Sperber’s grandmother; trousers that can unzip at the knee, like those used for hiking; a short A-line cotton poplin and lace dress, and a simple but effective tiered maxidress. Soccer aficionados may want to pick up one of the T-shirts embroidered with the number 10, as a subtle nod to Maradona’s player position, in colorways nodding to his jerseys.

Takeaway: Like most this season, the Àcheval duo have dug into their own identities and functionality as a form of elegance. Their take was made all the more charming by being manufactured with partners empowering women in local communities in Argentina.

