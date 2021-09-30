×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 30, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2022

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Monique Lhuillier Reflects on 25 Years of Designing Luxury

Business

Off-White CEO on Developing Brand’s New Codes of Luxury

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Jonny Johansson is peeling off last season's layers, and looking at lingerie in a new light.

View Gallery 44 Photos
View Gallery 44 Photos
Acne Studios RTW Spring 2021 Courtesy of Acne Studios

The gloves were off — and so was every other bit of clothing — in this lingerie-inspired collection that had more flashes of corset, garter belt and stocking than a 1950s pinup calendar.

Last season, Jonny Johansson focused on well-being, swaddling the body in fuzzy knits, dressing-gown coats and draped dresses inspired by cozy home interiors. But it’s spring now, so he’s peeling off the layers, and looking at lingerie in a new light.

Johansson said he’s been thinking about “self-identity” and people’s “obsession with performance, presenting themselves in a fashionable way — and revealing themselves,” particularly on social media.

“It’s a way of self-conceptualizing, of communicating to the world that you’re ‘in the mix,'” he said.

Hence focus on corsetry, crochet — and traditional craft. Johansson said he worked with couture corset makers, while all of the crochet was done by hand.

“It’s old craft, and I’m respecting that — but I tried to make it cool, and provocative.” He certainly succeeded on that front, sending out this curve-hugging collection with platform sandals as big as cinderblocks.

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2021 44 Photos
Acne Studios RTW Spring 2021
Acne Studios RTW Spring 2021
Acne Studios RTW Spring 2021
Acne Studios RTW Spring 2021
Acne Studios RTW Spring 2021
Acne Studios RTW Spring 2021
Acne Studios RTW Spring 2021
View Gallery

The simplest looks were the best: a dark coat with lace-up detail at the back and on the cuffs; an ethereal white dress anchored by a matching boned corset, and fine — or chunky — crochet tops, bodysuits and even handbags. Short, knitted kilt-like skirts were sweet, as were all those skinny cardigans with mile-long sleeves.

Many of these looks were tricky, though, with too many fussy suspender belt details, fringe, buttons, stirrups and buckles. A black leather mini had buttons, a belt and suspender details with buckles. It was paired with a sheer shirt that had long laces dripping from the sleeves. It was hard to know where to look first.

Streamlined and simplified, much of this will translate easily to Acne’s shop floor, although those chunky platforms might want to live the rest of their lives on the runway instead.

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Acne Studios RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad