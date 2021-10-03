Alexandre Blanc RTW Spring 2022

A new addition to the official Paris schedule, with a presentation and a presence at the Sphere showroom, Alexandre Blanc took his inspiration from Italian high society, drawing from his Latin heritage. His prints – based on the designer’s own artworks – were informed by the architectural details of the Villa Farnèse near Rome, with geometric patterns that were new to his vocabulary.

The look: Alexandre Blanc’s signature open necklines and fitted, slit-fronted dresses with their vintage charm, in the distinct colorways he carries over from season to season, were joined by new silhouettes like a draped bustier dress, a tunic and a silk pajama ensemble.

Quote of note: “The idea was to reinforce my signature, with very pictorial prints. I never normally do graphic patterns, but you can still see the brushstrokes, which is important to my esthetic.”

Key pieces: An open-necked jacket in an ecru cotton, linen and silk blend, cinched at the waist and adorned with gold buttons; a bustier dress in a vivid animal print with a paper-bag waist; a dress with a jersey top and fluid skirt, a more casual take on Blanc’s look. For the second time, the designer collaborated with Goossens on extravagant jewelry pieces.

Takeaway: Adding bright colors and irreverent touches of bling gave Alexandre Blanc’s collection for spring a stronger signature and the broader range of silhouettes worked a charm.