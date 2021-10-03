×
Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2022

The Parisian couturier brought bright notes to his sharp silhouettes for unapologetic glamorous dressers

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2022

Alexandre Vauthier chased up his all-black fall couture couture collection with lashings of vivid tones, like absinth green or turquoise in this ready-to-wear continuation. Showcased in still photography rather than a film, his designs telegraphed a desire to embrace life once more.

The look: The extensive range of Vauthier’s silhouettes spell out his vision of a woman whose personal power does not depend on a hem length and who makes no apologies for her choices, from sharp suiting in summer-appropriate pinstripes and linens to crystal-bedecked minidresses and a blouson in an explosion of colorful feathers.

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2022
Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2022
Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2022
Quote of note: “It’s great to see an effervescence again, with people going out again, but I get the impression that COVID-19 pushed people towards what’s essential,” he said during a preview. “If my clothes are essential to some clients, I’m thrilled.”

Standout pieces: For their tactile appeal, the chunky knitwear in silk-viscose ribbons that felt fantastic to the hand; very Roaring Twenties dresses in crystals that changed colors depending on how the light hit them; a flowing pajama-style set; and the upscale sweatshirt made of pleated jersey. The outerwear was strong, including variations around the trench coat and a billowing, glossy raincoat.

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2022
Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2022
Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2022
Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2022
Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2022
Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2022
Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2022
Takeaway: As ever, Vauthier offers a comprehensive assortment that works hard and will play even harder for women who live every moment to the glamorous fullest, from sunrise to sunset.

Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2022

