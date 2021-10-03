Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2022

Alexandre Vauthier chased up his all-black fall couture couture collection with lashings of vivid tones, like absinth green or turquoise in this ready-to-wear continuation. Showcased in still photography rather than a film, his designs telegraphed a desire to embrace life once more.

The look: The extensive range of Vauthier’s silhouettes spell out his vision of a woman whose personal power does not depend on a hem length and who makes no apologies for her choices, from sharp suiting in summer-appropriate pinstripes and linens to crystal-bedecked minidresses and a blouson in an explosion of colorful feathers.

Quote of note: “It’s great to see an effervescence again, with people going out again, but I get the impression that COVID-19 pushed people towards what’s essential,” he said during a preview. “If my clothes are essential to some clients, I’m thrilled.”

Standout pieces: For their tactile appeal, the chunky knitwear in silk-viscose ribbons that felt fantastic to the hand; very Roaring Twenties dresses in crystals that changed colors depending on how the light hit them; a flowing pajama-style set; and the upscale sweatshirt made of pleated jersey. The outerwear was strong, including variations around the trench coat and a billowing, glossy raincoat.

Takeaway: As ever, Vauthier offers a comprehensive assortment that works hard and will play even harder for women who live every moment to the glamorous fullest, from sunrise to sunset.