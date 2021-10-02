×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Loewe Women’s RTW Spring 2022

Business

Neiman Marcus Gets Hacked

Eye

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to the U.S.

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022

The mood backstage was electric, generated by the designers' good energy - and their typically wacky show.

View Gallery 66 Photos
View Gallery 66 Photos
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022 Dominique Maitre/WWD

One of fashion’s most famous, and longstanding, couples was lapping up the limelight on Saturday afternoon following their buzzy show in the Marais.

As Andreas Kronthaler went through the mood boards of his very personal spring collection – including his baby blanket which he turned into a hat – Vivienne Westwood stood a few feet away espousing on some of her favorite topics: recycling, the environment, the equitable distribution of wealth and prosperity for all.

Press and friends crushed in, and crowded around both. The mood was electric, generated by the couple’s good energy and a typically wacky show that took in flashes of models’ bottoms, a pair of pink oversized waders and a gown with a single, twisting ruffle as fat and luscious as stuffed pizza crust.

Collection Gallery 66 Photos
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Kronthaler took his own wardrobe, and decades worth of stored items and fabrics as inspiration, splicing an American football jersey with a fraternity flag to make a tunic; adorning a bubblegum pink knit minidress with a bustle and a long bow; and slashing up oversized T-shirts and trousers to reveal flashes of flesh. A pair of shorts flapping wide open at the back left nothing to the imagination.

Every look was different, and Kronthaler said it was cathartic to be able to spin his old treasures into something new.

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022 66 Photos
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Some of the pieces made sense: the ivory satin blouse and skinny rubber skirt that opened the show; a long and sheer white dress with an apron front, and a whisper of red lace – or a men’s pajama top – transformed into short dresses.

The footwear was fantastic: slouchy stiletto boots paved in emerald sparkles, satin stripes, or black patent, and tall boxing shoes or sneakers.

Kronthaler certainly knows what he’s doing: the collection was already sold before the summer – and he’s going back for more. “I still have a lot of stuff, and I’ve already done a chunk of work for next season,” said the designer, who’s doing his campaigning wife proud.

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad