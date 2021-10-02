Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022

One of fashion’s most famous, and longstanding, couples was lapping up the limelight on Saturday afternoon following their buzzy show in the Marais.

As Andreas Kronthaler went through the mood boards of his very personal spring collection – including his baby blanket which he turned into a hat – Vivienne Westwood stood a few feet away espousing on some of her favorite topics: recycling, the environment, the equitable distribution of wealth and prosperity for all.

Press and friends crushed in, and crowded around both. The mood was electric, generated by the couple’s good energy and a typically wacky show that took in flashes of models’ bottoms, a pair of pink oversized waders and a gown with a single, twisting ruffle as fat and luscious as stuffed pizza crust.

Kronthaler took his own wardrobe, and decades worth of stored items and fabrics as inspiration, splicing an American football jersey with a fraternity flag to make a tunic; adorning a bubblegum pink knit minidress with a bustle and a long bow; and slashing up oversized T-shirts and trousers to reveal flashes of flesh. A pair of shorts flapping wide open at the back left nothing to the imagination.

Every look was different, and Kronthaler said it was cathartic to be able to spin his old treasures into something new.

Some of the pieces made sense: the ivory satin blouse and skinny rubber skirt that opened the show; a long and sheer white dress with an apron front, and a whisper of red lace – or a men’s pajama top – transformed into short dresses.

The footwear was fantastic: slouchy stiletto boots paved in emerald sparkles, satin stripes, or black patent, and tall boxing shoes or sneakers.

Kronthaler certainly knows what he’s doing: the collection was already sold before the summer – and he’s going back for more. “I still have a lot of stuff, and I’ve already done a chunk of work for next season,” said the designer, who’s doing his campaigning wife proud.