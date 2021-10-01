×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Moore From L.A.: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Must-sees for Fashion, Costume Lovers

Fashion

Rick Owens RTW Spring 2022

Sustainability

Yoox Net-a-porter Delves Into Resale With Reflaunt

Andrew Gn RTW Spring 2022

The designer's spring collection was inspired by Elizabeth Taylor in the camp classic "Boom!" — and a touch of 1980s power dressing.

View Gallery 71 Photos
View Gallery 71 Photos
Andrew GN RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Andrew GN

Andrew Gn’s spring collection was inspired by the camp classic “Boom!” — though not so much by Elizabeth Taylor’s histrionic performance than by her memorable wardrobe, designed by Karl Lagerfeld for Italian label Tiziani.

“She’s always been my icon,” the designer said in a preview at his Paris showroom. Gn loves a good ’60s moment, and he channeled Taylor’s flowing outfits with items including high-collared blouses with opulent jeweled buttons, and a white caftan with a sequined collar and a striking red coral print.

Collection Gallery 71 Photos
Andrew GN RTW Spring 2022
Andrew GN RTW Spring 2022
Andrew GN RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Corals have been a recurring theme in his collections since 2005 and this season, he partnered with the Great Barrier Reef Foundation on an awareness campaign to save the endangered reefs.

The collection film was shot at the National Museum of the History of Immigration, one of Gn’s favorite museums and a gem of Art Deco architecture. Its brightly colored reception hall was the perfect foil for the outfits, which came in a palette of black and white, dotted with bright jewel hues.

Most striking were the new shoulder proportions, ranging from shelf-like, on minidresses, tailored jackets and jumpsuits, to leg-of-mutton style, such as the broderie anglaise sleeves on a pristine white hourglass evening gown.

Andrew GN RTW Spring 2022 71 Photos
Andrew GN RTW Spring 2022
Andrew GN RTW Spring 2022
Andrew GN RTW Spring 2022
Andrew GN RTW Spring 2022
Andrew GN RTW Spring 2022
Andrew GN RTW Spring 2022
Andrew GN RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Gn, who was a shoulder pad devotee as a teenager in the ‘80s, has always favored smaller shoulders in his collections. “All of a sudden, I felt that, coming out of the pandemic, it’s a bloody jungle out there for women,” he said. “I just want to get women prepared. It’s psychological.”

The designer has seen in uptick in demand for occasionwear, but said his customers were looking for easier alternatives. This season, he used hardly any embroidery, focusing instead on bold shapes and striking details, such as the oversize metallic buttons on a cropped black jumpsuit.

“In fact, the jumpsuit is a new way of dressing for the evening,” Gn said. “People are dressing up, but they don’t dress up in the same way. It might come later. People want to go out, but they don’t necessarily want a fully beaded gown. I think it’s all about understated elegance now.”

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Andrew Gn Channels Liz Taylor and

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad