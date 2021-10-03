Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Valentino RTW Spring 2022

Fashion

‘The Simpsons’ Meet Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week

Business

Neiman Marcus Gets Hacked

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Sunday's show at the Lycée Carnot was full of the oversize, androgynous silhouettes for which the brand is known.

View Gallery 40 Photos
View Gallery 40 Photos
Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

It’s been a major few months for Ann Demeulemeester — the designer and the brand — with the reopening of a historic flagship in Antwerp, Belgium; pride of place in the permanent exhibit of the city’s overhauled MoMu fashion museum, and a new direction for the business, which is now owned by the Italian retailer Claudio Antonioli.

While an in-house team now designs the collection, Demeulemeester remains close to the brand, and its new owner, while her homeware and lighting designs — among other projects — are on display in the Antwerp store.

Collection Gallery 40 Photos
Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022
Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022
Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Her legacy is alive and thriving on the runway, too. Sunday’s show at the Lycée Carnot was full of the oversize and androgynous silhouettes for which the brand is known.

There were also lots of deconstructed elements on show: long black ribbons rippling from white jackets, harness details on long and spare white dresses or detached sleeves pooling around wrists and stopping well short of the shoulder.

The collection was entirely in black and white, with the styles echoing those of fall 2021. It’s clear the team is looking to reinforce the brand’s identity — and its winning silhouettes.

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022 40 Photos
Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022
Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022
Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022
Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022
Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022
Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022
Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

In addition to all the roomy suits and trousers with chunky cuffs that kissed the ground, there were theoretical jackets: waistcoats worn with those detached, abbreviated sleeves.

The design team is certainly onto something: Paris has been blowing hot and cold all week, so why not have a set of sleeves at the ready for when the temperature drops.

Fabrics, including cotton and denim, were heavy and rich, while long, nubby knit dresses and skirts were almost certainly handmade, and should add a cozy feel to the Antwerp shop floor — and to the other flagships that Antonioli is planning to open.

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ann Demeulemeester RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad