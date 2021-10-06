×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 6, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

Cartier and Kering Launch Watch and Jewelry Sustainability Pact

Fashion

Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2022

Sustainability

Could We Live in a World Where Luxury Fashion Becomes Zero Waste?

AZ Factory RTW Spring 2022

Forty-five top fashion designers paraded looks in tribute to Alber Elbaz, who died of COVID-19 last April, capping off Paris Fashion Week.

By
Miles Socha, Rhonda Richford
Plus Icon
View Gallery 72 Photos
View Gallery 72 Photos
A look from the AZ Factory tribute show to Alber Albaz Stephane Feugere/WWD

Alber Elbaz’s wish to unite the fashion family and celebrate its creativity and heart was fulfilled Tuesday night at the AZ Factory “Love Brings Love” tribute show, capping off Paris Fashion Week with a poignant event in the memory of a fashion great.

Cannons blasted heart-shaped confetti at the conclusion of an electrifying runway display that saw top designers and heritage brands each create a look in homage to Elbaz, who died last April at age 59 from COVID-19.

France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron; Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo; actress Demi Moore; luxury titans François-Henri Pinault, Diego Della Valle, Marc Puig and Antoine Arnault, plus a who’s who of top designers came out for a show that exalted Elbaz’s design legacy and his toolbox of dressy fabrics, grosgrain, ruffles, bows, industrial zips and candy colors.

Collection Gallery 72 Photos
Alber Elbaz
Alaia
Alexander McQueen
View Gallery

“I did it out of respect for Alber and everything he did for fashion,” said Dries Van Noten, who superimposed one of Elbaz’s charming sketches of his bow-tied self on a slim red coat with a shoulder flourish. “He added so much, especially the joy, the happiness, the fun in fashion. We all loved Alber for who he was, what he did – everything.”

Bruno Sialleli’s ruffled halter dress with a dramatically billowing train for Lanvin was printed with another self-caricature of Elbaz, who became a fashion superstar with his 14-year stint at Lanvin from 2001 to 2015. (The style was a wink to Lanvin’s spring 2008 collection, one of Elbaz’s most ravishing.)

All the Looks from AZ Factory Tribute Show to Alber Elbaz 72 Photos
Alber Elbaz
Alaia
Alexander McQueen
Balenciaga
Balmain
Bottega Veneta
Burberry
View Gallery

“Alber, with just a few lines of sketching, could describe the world and capture an emotion,” said Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing. “We’re here tonight to celebrate his talent, his energy and his happiness.”

Pierpaolo Piccioli spoke of Elbaz’s kindness and generosity. The Israeli designer gifted a couture apron, decorated in his inimitable way, when Piccioli assumed the solo design reins of Valentino in 2016.

“He was all about soulful connections,” Piccioli related, which is why he cast Mariacarla Boscono, a mutual friend, to model his flaring, one-shoulder pink gown trailing a big red ribbon.

Beauty Gallery 20 Photos
Backstage at AZ Factory RTW Spring 2022
Backstage at AZ Factory RTW Spring 2022
Backstage at AZ Factory RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Before the lights went down at the Carreau du Temple, designers of multiple generations mingled and chatted, including Jean Paul Gaultier, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Glenn Martens and Giambattista Valli. Rick Owens, on towering platform boots, leaned down to embrace Anthony Vaccarello, while Givenchy’s Matthew Williams gamely posed for photos with his peers.

When the lights finally went down, Alex Koo, Elbaz’s life partner, welcomed everyone in a recorded address, explaining that before his passing, Elbaz had wished to mount a live runway show gathering top talents, a spin on the Théâtre de la Mode traveling exhibition of miniature fashions to revive an industry ravaged after World War II.

“Alber would have been incredibly honored to be surrounded by his peers, colleagues, collaborators, friends and family – he would be in tears of joy and happiness,” Koo said. “He made us dream.”

Suddenly, a small projection depicted Elbaz peeking from behind a curtain, cooing: “It’s time to start!”

Tribute looks were paraded alphabetically, from Alaia’s sheer pink tube dress, heart shapes covering the essentials, to Y/Project’s elegantly crumpled minidress – 45 interpretations of Elbaz’s soigné designs flecked with couture details.

Owens captured the late designer’s romantic spirit in a hooded cape and gown that was both whimsical and wistful, and Thebe Magugu his flare for theatrics with a feathery hat and languid silk ensemble, all in white. Heart motifs abounded, jutting from a Gaultier corset, fronting a Dior gown, and outlining a jumbo trench coat from Viktor & Rolf.

Elbaz’s design team at AZ Factory, his new fashion venture with Compagnie Financière Richemont, capped off the show with 25 looks that reprised his squiggles of ruffles and puffs of volume, while also venturing into beaded catsuits and the sober black tailoring that Elbaz himself favored.

In interviews conducted before the event, Riccardo Tisci called Elbaz a “master” of fashion who fanned his love of the industry, while Thom Browne hailed him as “a true designer that inspired so many with his generosity of spirit, and his pure creativity.”

Iris Van Herpen, who worked under Elbaz at Lanvin, credited him for her fashion ethos. “Honestly, he taught me everything I know. I started when I was 25, so I was like a kid, and left when I was 31. So literally all my own DNA in fashion I learned from him,” she said.

Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry agreed Elbaz was unique.

“When you think about the traditional trajectory of a designer, there’s often this very tortured or tragic part, and Alber’s life was a foil to that,” he said. “I think the joy in which he approached his work was such an example… When other designers were really emphasizing the darkness and the selfishness of their own feelings, Alber was really about service.”

At the conclusion of the fashion show, the black backdrop fell to reveal all the models on a vast, three-level scaffolding grooving to the O’Jays ’70s hit “Love Train.”

Rousteing perhaps summed up the event best: “One night is too short to say what he meant to me.”

SEE ALSO:

Alber Elbaz Dies at 59

Alber Elbaz Pivots to Tech, Fashion Entertainment

A Look Back at Alber Elbaz’s Most Memorable Quotes

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

45 Top Designers Paraded Looks in

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad